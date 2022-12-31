Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish girls give Stevens battle in setback
SPEARFISH — Spearfish gave Rapid City Stevens all it could handle Tuesday night before dropping a 53-48 varsity girls' basketball decision at the Spearfish High School gym. The Spartans (1-3) led 14-12 after the first quarter and played a second stanza that featured six lead changes. Rapid City Stevens went ahead 29-27 at halftime.
Black Hills Pioneer
Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Yellow Jacket women’s basketball squad falls to Adams State
ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped an 82-52 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball decision to Adams State, Friday. “We’re trying to get used to playing without Danica (Kocer) a little bit,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “We didn’t handle their (Grizzlies’) pressure. Emotionally, it got the best of us.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood shop destroyed in fire
WHITEWOOD — A residential shop was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire near Whitewood. At approximately 4:20 p.m., Whitewood firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the shop on Weyrich Lane, about a mile north of Whitewood.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU unveils new strategic plan
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University announced the public release of their new five-year university strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” today. The plan was published online on a newly created website designed specifically for “Climbing New Peaks.” The strategic plan being made public marks the culmination of the past year of work for the university which included town halls, listening sessions, planning meetings, and several drafts of the now finalized document. BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said this plan lays out a new roadmap for the university.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence Co. sells 130 parcels for $243.2K at delinquent tax sale
DEADWOOD — On Dec. 27, Lawrence County Treasurer Deb Tridle briefed the County Commission on the county’s annual delinquent tax sale held Dec. 19. “It turned out pretty good,” said Tridle. “When I sent out my delinquent letters, I had $1,619,000 out there, and I when I went to the paper, it was at $300,952. The day of the sale, I was down to $243,092,” Tridle said. “We sold 96 certificates for $196,792. The county had to bid in $47,039. That’s up from last year that the county had to bid in, but because of the storm system, we were short bidders. Last year, I had seven. This year, I only had two.”
Black Hills Pioneer
RC welcomes first baby of the New Year
Rapid City Monument Health welcomed the first baby born in 2023. Artemis Lily Penrod was born 1 a.m. Jam. 1 to Angel and Trevor Penrod. Courtesy photo.
