Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Kentucky fisherman reports slow moving triangle-shaped object overheadRoger MarshKentucky State
993thex.com
Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing
A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
wcyb.com
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported more than 1,500 customers without power in Kingsport as of 11:30 p.m., down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
Johnson City Press
Explosives company will not pursue Lee County rezoning
JONESVILLE – The owner of an explosives company seeking to locate in Lee County will not contest the county planning commission’s rejection of a rezoning. County Community Development Director Richard Johnson said Thursday that Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford sent an email that day stating that he would not ask the county Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of a 94-acre site in the county’s Seminary section.
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police: Person of interest in custody after Sevier Terrace shooting
A person of interest in a fatal shooting in the Sevier Terrace area is in custody and the name of the person fatally shot was released Tuesday, authorities said. Kingsport police identified Mark A. Miller, 57, of Kingsport, as the person shot and killed in the incident.
wcyb.com
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
A police investigation is underway Monday night in Kingsport.
Stolen from twice: JC family loses home in fire and is victim of robbery
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Within the course of four months, the Bennett family lost almost everything they had worked for. In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, their home caught on fire, destroying the entire back half of the home. Melissa and Bobby Bennett have three boys together. “Thirty years of a marriage […]
supertalk929.com
Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
q95fm.net
Subject In Critical Condition Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. During the afternoon hours of Thursday, 12-29-22, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to an ongoing pursuit in Wise Co. that was heading into our county. Sheriff Fleming and all available law enforcement personnel in the county positioned to...
Johnson City Press
School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leaves some schools all wet
KINGSPORT — Area school system fire sprinkler systems burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling blackouts, which some...
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky
ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
Johnson City Press
New Years party ends in shooting death at Monarch Apartments
One man died early New Year’s Day when shots were fired during an altercation at a party at the Monarch Apartments complex. Johnson City police responded to the call at 1119 University Parkway. Apt. No. 4205, about 2:30 a.m. A Police Department news release said officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
Johnson City Press
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected. That is why decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools look back at 2022, plan for 2023
As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shared some of the district’s accomplishments from 2022 while looking forward to continuing improvements in 2023. Looking back.
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
