SPEARFISH — Spearfish gave Rapid City Stevens all it could handle Tuesday night before dropping a 53-48 varsity girls' basketball decision at the Spearfish High School gym. The Spartans (1-3) led 14-12 after the first quarter and played a second stanza that featured six lead changes. Rapid City Stevens went ahead 29-27 at halftime.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO