Tyreek Hill Takes Blame For Dolphins Fourth-Quarter Pick In Loss To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill wished he had a pivotal play back in Miami’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. With the Dolphins searching for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, who was called upon after Teddy Bridgewater exited due to a hand injury late in the third quarter, looked Hill’s way in New England territory.
Bills-Bengals Game Officially Suspended After Demar Hamlin Injury
The NFL has temporarily suspended a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following an injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and was attended to for north of 20 minutes after making a tackle in the first quarter. Joe Danneman of Fox19 in Cincinnati reported Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance after receiving AED and CPR on the field.
What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
Bills-Bengals Betting Preview: Best Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’
With Week 17 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday’s huge matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Let’s examine three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” clash between these two AFC playoff teams. Let’s start on the moneyline.
Why NFL’s Week 18 Scheduling Could Be Big Break For Patriots
The New England Patriots’ Week 18 opponent might not have anything to play for after all. Thanks to the NFL’s decision to flex next weekend’s Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game to Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills could have the AFC’s No. 1 seed locked up before they host the Patriots next Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Aaron Rodgers Explains How Damar Hamlin Injury ‘(F’d) Me Up’
Tuesday was a difficult and quiet day across the NFL, as the football world waited for some sort of positive updates on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he spent the night in the intensive care and remains in critical condition.
Patriots Legends Poke Fun At Christian Barmore’s Sack Celebration
Christian Barmore made his presence felt in the New England Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. In fact, he drew the attention of a couple of legendary teammates. Late in the fourth quarter, Barmore got home for a sack on Dolphins third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Naturally...
Boomer Esiason Rips Mac Jones, Says There’s ‘Douchiness’ To Patriots QB
Think you’re the biggest Mac Jones hater on the block?. Boomer Esiason would like you to hold his beer — or espresso martini, or whatever. The NFL quarterback-turned-analyst was asked about the New England Patriots signal-caller on Monday morning, and he didn’t hold back. Esiason clearly is among the many turned off by Jones’ on-field outbursts and behavior, which he believes is unbecoming of an NFL quarterback.
Patriots Would Face One Of These Three Teams In Round 1 Of Playoffs
Entering the weekend, there was a scenario in which the Patriots could face the Ravens in Round 1 of the NFL playoffs. That would’ve been the ideal outcome for New England, as Baltimore is a notch below some of the AFC’s top contenders. Well, those hopes died Sunday...
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
Skip Bayless Dragged For Awful Damar Hamlin Tweet
There was a strong consensus among NFL players, fans and media alike Monday night following the terrifying collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Unsurprisingly, the contrarian’s contrarian, Skip Bayless went against the tide. While many hoped and pleaded on social media that the NFL would call it a night and postpone the Bills-Bengals game after Hamlin was taken to the hospital, Bayless wanted to talk about the important thing: logistics.
Damar Hamlin’s Rep Gives Another Update: ‘He’s A Fighter’
Damar Hamlin certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, but the Buffalo Bills safety is fighting after Monday night’s scary incident. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It quickly became evident this was not a “normal” football injury, as evidenced by how quickly medical personnel sprung into action, performing CPR on the field before lifting him into the ambulance.
AFC Playoff Picture Coming Out of Week 17
It’s hard to remember the last time so many playoff scenarios were still up in the air as we come out of Week 17. While this weekend may have answered many questions, there are still things left undone that won’t be known until the NFL’s regular-season finale next week.
Gene Steratore Adds New Wrinkle To Patriots-Dolphins Fumble Controversy
It sounds like the Patriots either messed up or got screwed by the refs early in Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins. On the third play of the game, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert ran left for two yards before being met by Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jabrill Peppers, who jarred the ball loose. New England made a clear recovery, but officials ruled that Mostert’s forward progress was stopped — a call Rhamondre Stevenson would’ve loved last week.
Bills-Bengals DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Josh Allen has the highest optimal projection on this DFS showdown slate on Monday Night Football...
Bills, Bengals Fans Gather Outside Hospital To Support Damar Hamlin
After going into Monday night with vastly different rooting interests, Bills and Bengals fans ultimately found themselves pulling for the same outcome. Interest in the Week 17 game between Cincinnati and Buffalo at Paycor Stadium was completely lost after a terrifying, first-quarter scene involving Damar Hamlin. The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle and needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he was transported to a local hospital.
Ryan Clark Shares Thoughtful, Important Response To Damar Hamlin Incident
After a chilling scene Monday night in Cincinnati, Ryan Clark put it all in perspective for the NFL community. Following a first-quarter hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed to have his heartbeat restored on the Paycor Stadium field before he was transported to a local hospital. The Week 17 game between Cincinnati and Buffalo was postponed after players and staff members from both teams were visibly shaken by what took place.
