Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
News 12
Metuchen kids back in school today, parents with the day off don’t seem to mind
Are you off from work today? Are your kids off or did they have to go back to school?. News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo is talking with parents in Metuchen today who, in many cases, are getting a day to themselves as the kids are back in the classroom.
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. “I […]
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Details about the incident were limited as Saturday evening, but the Morris County Prosecutor has stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there is currently no threat to the community.
Happy new year! Meet the first babies born on Staten Island in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Hours after the world welcomed in the new year across the globe, Staten Island greeted its two newest residents -- the first babies born in the borough in 2023. At 3:16 a.m. Sunday, little Savannah Rose was born to Stacey and Mike Velez at Staten Island...
Smokey Robinson to play 2 N.J. shows: Here is how you can get tickets
Smokey Robinson plans to perform two New Jersey shows in 2023. Robinson will perform on March 3 in Atlantic City and March 4 in Newark. While on tour, he will also play two shows at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas on April 14 and April 15. If you are...
wrnjradio.com
It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
speedonthewater.com
Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022
Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
More N.J. schools requiring ‘psych clearances’ for kids to stay in the classroom
The Bayonne mother wasn’t surprised to get the call in October that her third grader had a meltdown at school — again. Since the start of the school year, the 8-year-old boy had regularly lashed out at classmates and teachers and refused to do his school work. This time, he was kicking, spitting and throwing things in class, his mother was told.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Millburn Deli Puts the Deli in Deliciousness
Ever since I started dating my girlfriend, Maggie, in Chatham, New Jersey, four and half years ago, we have hit so many tasty eateries in and around the area. But I haven’t gotten the opportunity to frequent a place that almost everyone in Morris County raves about: Millburn Deli in Millburn (of course).
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
njurbannews.com
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
Starting next weekend, Staten Islanders will pay more to drive to New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Only another week until driving to and from New Jersey gets more expensive for Staten Islanders. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will increase the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
Happy New Year to everyone! Adoptable pets here for the taking: Dec. 31- Jan. 1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What do dog noses have that humans don’t? They have up to 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses, compared to about six million humans. And the part of a dog’s brain devoted to analyzing smells is about 40 times greater than ours. Dogs also have neophilia, which means they are attracted to new and exciting odors.
FDNY responds to fire at New Springville home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A fire broke out at a New Springville home Sunday afternoon, prompting a large emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in a front room on the first floor of a three-story townhouse located at 3 Marisa Court.
americanhistorycentral.com
George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776
Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
hudsoncountyview.com
Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark
The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
