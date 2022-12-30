ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. “I […]
PATERSON, NJ
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022

Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
Millburn Deli Puts the Deli in Deliciousness

Ever since I started dating my girlfriend, Maggie, in Chatham, New Jersey, four and half years ago, we have hit so many tasty eateries in and around the area. But I haven’t gotten the opportunity to frequent a place that almost everyone in Morris County raves about: Millburn Deli in Millburn (of course).
CHATHAM, NJ
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark

The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
KEARNY, NJ
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ

