STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”

MEADE COUNTY, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO