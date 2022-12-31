Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU unveils new strategic plan
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University announced the public release of their new five-year university strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” today. The plan was published online on a newly created website designed specifically for “Climbing New Peaks.” The strategic plan being made public marks the culmination of the past year of work for the university which included town halls, listening sessions, planning meetings, and several drafts of the now finalized document. BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said this plan lays out a new roadmap for the university.
Black Hills Pioneer
Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69
Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69 of Spearfish passed away on December 19, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. Roger was born on February 28, 1953 in Huron, SD and attended school there. He came to the hills area after the Rapid City Flood in 1972 to help and took to the hills area. At this time he completed his passion for working on cars. His first project he did was a completely restored pickup and this is when his hobby started. He also restored a white 1930 Model A Coupe and a 1940 Sedan.
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
According to the description on Amazon, “Sentenced” is about a family physician who has his whole life upended by a serial killer, who has an intricate understanding of the medical establishment. The physician is forced to lean into his own understanding of the medical field to track the serial killer down, and do what law enforcement can’t.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence Co. sells 130 parcels for $243.2K at delinquent tax sale
DEADWOOD — On Dec. 27, Lawrence County Treasurer Deb Tridle briefed the County Commission on the county’s annual delinquent tax sale held Dec. 19. “It turned out pretty good,” said Tridle. “When I sent out my delinquent letters, I had $1,619,000 out there, and I when I went to the paper, it was at $300,952. The day of the sale, I was down to $243,092,” Tridle said. “We sold 96 certificates for $196,792. The county had to bid in $47,039. That’s up from last year that the county had to bid in, but because of the storm system, we were short bidders. Last year, I had seven. This year, I only had two.”
newscenter1.tv
Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
kotatv.com
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
Black Hills Pioneer
Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood shop destroyed in fire
WHITEWOOD — A residential shop was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire near Whitewood. At approximately 4:20 p.m., Whitewood firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the shop on Weyrich Lane, about a mile north of Whitewood.
KELOLAND TV
Missing woman located, officials say
RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
Black Hills Pioneer
RC welcomes first baby of the New Year
Rapid City Monument Health welcomed the first baby born in 2023. Artemis Lily Penrod was born 1 a.m. Jam. 1 to Angel and Trevor Penrod. Courtesy photo.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones announces that he is running for second term in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D — Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones has announced that he is running for a second term on the Rapid City Council after finishing his current three-year term. Jones says he is running for re-election to continue to serve the area he loves and make sure that all voices are heard and represented.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish girls give Stevens battle in setback
SPEARFISH — Spearfish gave Rapid City Stevens all it could handle Tuesday night before dropping a 53-48 varsity girls' basketball decision at the Spearfish High School gym. The Spartans (1-3) led 14-12 after the first quarter and played a second stanza that featured six lead changes. Rapid City Stevens went ahead 29-27 at halftime.
KELOLAND TV
Snow ends Wednesday morning, followed by cold air: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 3
The winter storm continues in south central and eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall is in the southeast. Icing continues in NW Iowa, where warm air at cloud level has dropped light rain onto frozen ground. There has even been some lightning, a sign that the storm is plenty intense. Tonight,...
newscenter1.tv
2023 to start with some winter weather, but what about the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the first week of 2023. Temperatures will rise gradually throughout the week. We should see 40’s again by the weekend!. Will we get any precipitation?. 2023 is starting off with...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
Black Hills Pioneer
Yellow Jacket women’s basketball squad falls to Adams State
ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped an 82-52 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball decision to Adams State, Friday. “We’re trying to get used to playing without Danica (Kocer) a little bit,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “We didn’t handle their (Grizzlies’) pressure. Emotionally, it got the best of us.”
KEVN
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
Comments / 0