Pickleball not welcome in Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park, critics say

Five men play frisbee golf at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 22. They worry they might lose some green space when a privately-owned pickleball complex gets built at the park. A grassroots group is hoping to block the project through a petition drive. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The distinctive high-pitched pop-pop sound of pickleballs will soon take over a section of Snyder Park — or will it?

Grand plans to pave the way for a privately-owned pickleball complex at Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park have sparked a turf war , with neighbors joining forces with community activists in a grassroots effort to block a deal to lease an 8-acre section of the park to a private entity for at least 50 years.

Critics are worried about noise from bouncing pickleballs and extra traffic. Hours of play will extend from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Kitty McGowan says she and her boyfriend live about a block from where the courts are slated to go.

“With pickleball we won’t be able to sit in our backyard,” she said. “It will be too loud. Each strike of that ball, it’s like ping pong on steroids.”

Like other critics, neighbor Ted Inserra worries about whether the current fascination with pickleball will fade.

“In 2025, people might not even be playing pickleball,” he said. “By the time it’s finished, it will be obsolete. And then what are you going to do with all this stuff?”

‘Rolling over in his grave’

Supporters of the plan argue the courts will draw pickleball players from all over South Florida, bringing more people to the park than ever before.

The land for 91-acre Snyder Park was sold to the city in 1966 at the low price of $350,000. The seller was a corporation owned by the late Byron Snyder, an unpretentious soul who wanted to see the land preserved as a park with no commercial uses.

Kristen Snyder, a great-great niece of the land’s former owner, says her uncle would be “rolling over in his grave” if he knew of the unsolicited proposal by My Park Initiative to convert the southwest corner of the park into at least 39 pickleball courts with tournament facilities plus a clubhouse with locker rooms and a restaurant.

The company has the commission’s blessing — granted on Nov. 1, just seven days before three new commissioners were elected — to design, build and operate the pickleball complex in the park, located at 3299 SW Fourth Ave. in the southern part of the city, less than a mile from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The company will operate the courts for 50 years with an option for two five-year extensions. Under the deal, which critics are calling another land giveaway, Fort Lauderdale will collect $100,000 annually or 1% of the gross revenue collected the previous year, whichever is greater.

The City Commission approved the plan 3-1 on Nov. 1, just days before voters elected three new commissioners .

The group intent on stopping the deal has an ally in newly elected Vice Mayor Warren Sturman, who asked city officials to put on the brakes until he gets more public input.

“My goal is to get input from the community going forward,” Sturman told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

But his request — coming more than a month after the deal won commission approval — elicited mockery on the dais.

“I feel like I’m in the twilight zone,” Commissioner Steve Glassman said during a Dec. 20 meeting at City Hall. “I feel like everyone has gotten amnesia. We spent hours discussing this. We voted to move forward with this project.”

A long shot

Kevin Cochrane, a community activist who has taken a leadership role in fighting to preserve Snyder Park, was unfazed.

“Can this be reversed? I believe yes, it can,” Cochrane told the Sun Sentinel.

Cochrane, who lost the District 4 race to Sturman by 49 votes, was hoping the deed restriction might be the smoking gun to halt the project.

The restrictive covenant says the land cannot be used for commercial purposes “but shall forever be used and maintained as a public park.”

But the applicant’s attorney argued the restrictive covenant was no longer valid.

Even if it was valid, the corporation that sold the land was dissolved in 1986 and no longer exists, paving the way for the deal to move forward, then-City Attorney Alain Boileau told the commission.

Cochrane is now pursuing another route to block the deal by using a petition drive to permanently protect the park as a public greenspace and prohibit any public-private partnership to develop any portion of the park for commercial purposes.

Cochrane and his “Save Snyder Park” group have turned to a provision in the city charter that allows 1,000 registered voters to sign a petition to put forward a new ordinance for a commission vote.

Cochrane and more than 60 volunteers throughout the city are now gathering more than 1,000 petition signatures in the hopes of keeping a portion of Snyder Park from being paved over with pickleball courts.

“I have over 62 volunteers gathering signatures,” Cochrane said. “This exploded. I thought it would be an issue for people who live near the park. But it’s the whole city. I have volunteers from 26 neighborhoods across all districts.”

His goal is to turn over the petition signatures to the Supervisor of Elections by mid-January with the aim of getting it added to the March 22 commission agenda.

Some say it’s a long shot, that the deal is done.

A smoking gun?

On Wednesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis signed a comprehensive agreement with My Park Initiative at the direction of the commission.

Nonetheless, people are signing the petition.

Kristen Snyder, the great-great niece of the man who signed the land over to the city, also gladly added her signature.

“His goal was to never commercialize the land, at all,” said Snyder, a frequent visitor to the park.

It was Snyder who tracked down the sales deed after spending three hours at the County Governmental Center looking through hundreds of pages of microfilm.

Until her discovery, City Hall was unaware of the deed restriction.

“I love the idea of bringing people into the park,” Snyder said. “I don’t think 39 pickleball courts with a restaurant is the way to go about it, especially with a private company coming in and benefiting off public land.”

Neighbor Tom Turberville says he still has faith in the petition drive.

“We felt like we had a smoking gun when Kristen Snyder found the deed,” he said. “We all thought there you go, you can’t use this for commercial use.”

The mayor argued the petition is based on a false premise.

The pickleball complex will rise on land currently being used as a transfer station and compost site, he noted.

“We are activating a dormant area that was a compost facility and we’re finally opening it up to public use,” Trantalis said. “The commission has already weighed in on this. It’s just unfortunate that people seem to think we are paving over a bucolic landscape when it was in fact a compost site that we are able to reclaim for public use and public enjoyment.”

If the petition drive fails, Inserra thinks the fight will end up in court.

“We are ready to make a stand,” Inserra said. “We don’t need all this concrete and all this development. With the deed restriction, we have the law on our side. It might end up becoming a court battle.”

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @Susannah_Bryan