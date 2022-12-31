Homes on holiday-named streets worth less in South Florida, study suggests

There might not be much holiday spirit in South Florida after all.

For homeowners who live on a street with the word “holiday” or “holly” in it, their homes might be worth significantly less than a home on normal-named street, an analysis from Zillow, an online real estate marketplace, found.

“If you love the holidays enough to live on a holiday-themed street, you may be disappointed to hear that the Grinch stole your home values along with Christmas,” the report noted.

South Florida had some of the worst holiday spirit in the country: Homes on a street with the word “holiday” in the address were worth about 69% less than a home without the word “holiday” in it, the report found.

It translates to a gap of over $300,000.

And a home in South Florida located on a street with the word “holly” in it could be worth about 55% less, or $244,796, than a home not located on a street with “holly” in the name.

Zillow didn’t elaborate on why home values might be lower for these types of homes.

“In the spirit of the holiday season, we thought it would be fun to look at prices of homes with holiday-themed street names. We found that in many cases home buyers can find a bargain in many places by shopping on their local “holiday-themed” street,” noted Anushna Prakash, Zillow Economic Data Analyst.

The issue is similar on a national level: A house on a street with “holiday” in it is worth about $268,042, or 18% less than the median home that is located on a normal street, Zillow added.

Not all areas in the country are down on holiday spirit, however.

In fact, Austin, Texas, had some of the most holiday spirit, as homes located on a street with the word “merry” in it were worth 92% more than a home not on a street with the word “merry” in it.

For Detroit, homes with addresses containing “holiday” had a 63% premium when compared to homes without holiday-themed street addresses.