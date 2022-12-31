Iowa linebacker's grandfather killed in car crash on West End Avenue

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on West End Avenue Friday night.

Sources with the Associate Press say after the Music City Bowl, Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz shared the man killed was linebacker Jack Campbell's grandfather, William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa.

Iowa officials said Campbell’s parents told him about his grandfather’s death after the game, “so that Jack would have one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeye teammates.”

Police said a hotel passenger van hit Smith, 76. Eight people were in the van, including the driver, and none of them were injured.

Police report that Smith was crossing West End Avenue at 10:15 p.m. with family members. One of his family members tried to alert Smith not to cross because of traffic, but Smith did not appear to hear the warning.

It was raining at the time of the accident. The nearest crosswalk was about 58 yards away, to the west of the crash.

Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

No charges against the van driver are anticipated.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.