AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:56 p.m. EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve was intent on committing a jihad against government officials and shouted “Allahu akbar” before striking one officer in the head and attempting to grab another officer’s gun. Trevor Bickford, who was shot by police during the confrontation, was arraigned by video from a Manhattan hospital and ordered held without bail. He did not enter a plea.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has arrived in a wheelchair in St. Peter’s Square for the funeral for his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Francis, who is 86, has been using a wheelchair or cane in public ceremonies due to a knee problem. Francis wore red vestments as he sat in a white upholstered chair just in front of the altar, where the funeral Mass Thursday morning is being celebrated by a Vatican cardinal.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Sunday
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross from each side every day without quarantine, the city's leader said. The city's land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland...
McCarthy fails to win House Speaker spot in fourth and fifth attempts
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed a fourth and fifth time in two days to win his bid to serve as Speaker of the House Wednesday as Republicans remain divided and the position remains unfilled. Another vote will be needed to confirm a speaker, and...
Biden had better look over his shoulder — the House GOP is coming for him on the border crisis | Opinion
Entering the second half of his first term, President Joe Biden faces a hostile Republican-controlled House of Representatives intent on curbing what they perceive to be the continued presidential tilt to the far left. Majority Leader Steve Scalise previewed the new Republican priorities dealing with spending and inflation, energy production, abortion regulations, crime...
Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn: Santos followed Trump’s playbook
Where did George Santos come from? The 34-year-old won a congressional seat in New York as a Republican based on a stack of lies, and now he is under investigation by federal prosecutors. They want to know where he got the $700,000 he loaned his campaign after compiling a spotty work history and drifting between cheap rentals. He came from Trump, which is his true origin story. He is the political progeny of the former president. Like Trump who lied his way to the presidency...
Soccer parents gone wild: behind the stunning Reyna-Berhalter family feud
US soccer has many forces acting against its success. The country shunned the sport after the 1930s, leaving a men’s national team withering and winless. Even after years of progress, soccer lags behind indigenous sports in a crowded marketplace. Add one more powerful force to that list. Entitlement. Also...
