ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:56 p.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve was intent on committing a jihad against government officials and shouted “Allahu akbar” before striking one officer in the head and attempting to grab another officer’s gun. Trevor Bickford, who was shot by police during the confrontation, was arraigned by video from a Manhattan hospital and ordered held without bail. He did not enter a plea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
KRMG

Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has arrived in a wheelchair in St. Peter’s Square for the funeral for his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Francis, who is 86, has been using a wheelchair or cane in public ceremonies due to a knee problem. Francis wore red vestments as he sat in a white upholstered chair just in front of the altar, where the funeral Mass Thursday morning is being celebrated by a Vatican cardinal.
KRMG

Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Sunday

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross from each side every day without quarantine, the city's leader said. The city's land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland...
The Bergen Record

Biden had better look over his shoulder — the House GOP is coming for him on the border crisis | Opinion

Entering the second half of his first term, President Joe Biden faces a hostile Republican-controlled House of Representatives intent on curbing what they perceive to be the continued presidential tilt to the far left. Majority Leader Steve Scalise previewed the new Republican priorities dealing with spending and inflation, energy production, abortion regulations, crime...
ARIZONA STATE
Duplin Times

Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn: Santos followed Trump’s playbook

Where did George Santos come from? The 34-year-old won a congressional seat in New York as a Republican based on a stack of lies, and now he is under investigation by federal prosecutors. They want to know where he got the $700,000 he loaned his campaign after compiling a spotty work history and drifting between cheap rentals. He came from Trump, which is his true origin story. He is the political progeny of the former president. Like Trump who lied his way to the presidency...
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Soccer parents gone wild: behind the stunning Reyna-Berhalter family feud

US soccer has many forces acting against its success. The country shunned the sport after the 1930s, leaving a men’s national team withering and winless. Even after years of progress, soccer lags behind indigenous sports in a crowded marketplace. Add one more powerful force to that list. Entitlement. Also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy