Where did George Santos come from? The 34-year-old won a congressional seat in New York as a Republican based on a stack of lies, and now he is under investigation by federal prosecutors. They want to know where he got the $700,000 he loaned his campaign after compiling a spotty work history and drifting between cheap rentals. He came from Trump, which is his true origin story. He is the political progeny of the former president. Like Trump who lied his way to the presidency...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO