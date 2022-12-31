ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 has entered the building - and the spring semester for school isn’t too far behind. WTVM has compiled a list of ‘back to school’ dates for the Chattahoochee Valley below:. January 3:. Randolph County. Clay County. January 4:. Troup County. Webster County.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — In the face of severe weather, Opelika City Schools (OCS) will open a little later than typical on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The start times for each school can be found below: OCS says students can be dropped off thirty minutes before the delayed start time above. Buses will run 2 hours […]
OPELIKA, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

Teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old girl in east Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teenage girl in critical condition. At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim was taken to […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition. On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Water main break to delay return for some MPS students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
MONTGOMERY, AL

