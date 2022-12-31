Read full article on original website
Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for Chattahoochee Valley children, needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be holding a bed-building event with Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will take place at Amazing Scapes at 4306 15th Ave. in Columbus. Michael Wood, president of the Columbus chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said volunteers will […]
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes their first New Year’s baby
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– St. Francis-Emory Hospital kicked off 2023 welcoming their very own New Year Baby. Weighing 9 lbs., 9 oz., Brooke and Mason Cardoso brought their second child into the world. Beckham Lane Cardoso was born at 1:36 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a birthday Brooke and Mason were not anticipating. “It was a […]
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first Fountain City baby into 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– The New Year brings new resolutions, goals, and lifestyle changes for many people across the globe. This includes a young Columbus couple who just welcomed their first child. Jan. 1, 2023, Mya Wesley and Eric Bedell became parents for the first time. Their child, Malakai Kristian Bedell, was welcomed into the world […]
WTVM
LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 has entered the building - and the spring semester for school isn’t too far behind. WTVM has compiled a list of ‘back to school’ dates for the Chattahoochee Valley below:. January 3:. Randolph County. Clay County. January 4:. Troup County. Webster County.
Local high schooler directs play, raises 384 pounds of food for food bank
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeding the Valley Food Bank is “very proud” of a local teenager, Tyler Patterson, for raising donations of food for them, said Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard. For his senior project at Columbus High School, Patterson directed a one-act play and invited attendees to donate canned food for […]
tallasseetribune.com
PHOTOS: Community remembers THS senior Bethany Walters
Tallassee High School faculty and students honored the life of student Bethany Walters, 17, Monday during a memorial service at the school, which celebrated the life of Walters with prayer and speakers.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 31 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Keeping his name alive: Chambers County renames County Road 278 in memory of fallen deputy J'Mar Abel
In a combined effort from Chambers County commissioners, the county engineer and the sheriff’s office, Chambers County Road 278 has been renamed J’Mar Abel Memorial Highway. Abel, a 24-year-old Chamber’s County deputy, was killed in the line of duty on County Road 278 while engaged in a car...
These local organizations may take your unwanted Christmas gifts
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you received Christmas gifts you don’t want, you could regift them or give them to a thrift store. But these aren’t your only options; in fact, your gifts could do a lot of good if given to these organizations in Columbus: House of Mercy – Bedding, clothing, electronics, books and […]
Opelika City Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — In the face of severe weather, Opelika City Schools (OCS) will open a little later than typical on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The start times for each school can be found below: OCS says students can be dropped off thirty minutes before the delayed start time above. Buses will run 2 hours […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old girl in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teenage girl in critical condition. At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim was taken to […]
Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old
WTVM
LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and daughter are dead after a tragic house fire in LaGrange. On December 31, at approximately 12:06 a.m., the Troup County Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a residential building fire on Old Kimbrough Road. Officials say responding units arrived to the...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — See 3 heritage recipes that took top prizes at Alabama National Fair
Alabama Living again sponsored a cooking competition at the Alabama National Fair, marking the eighth year the magazine has helped judge the annual contest in the fair’s Creative Living Center. The fair, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, draws thousands of visitors from across central Alabama. The recent...
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
Columbus police investigate kidnapping on Miller Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping. Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Miller Road. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated.
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Chambers, Lee Co. Until 4:15 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama…. * At 331 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line. extending from near Oak Bowery to near Tuskegee, moving east at 35. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect...
