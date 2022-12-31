ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Tom Brady gives love to Damar Hamlin with huge donation to DB’s charity

Tom Brady showed compassion by offering prayers for Damar Hamlin and donating a significant amount to Hamlin’s charity in support. Tom Brady may be despised by the Buffalo Bills fanbase for his time in New England, but his latest act in response to Damar Hamlin may change feelings. Upon the defensive back’s horrific ordeal, collapsing on Monday Night Football and being in critical condition, Brady stepped up significantly.
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy