Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
Lycoris Recoil is 2022’s Best Anime According to Japanese Fans
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the end of the year is the best time to argue about everything that happened in it! 2022 was a huge year for anime, and as such everyone has a different opinion about what shows came out on top. For some it may have been MAPPA’s take on Chainsaw Man, while others might prefer something more along the lines of Ya Boy Kongming!. For many fans in Japan, though, the best anime of 2022 was Lycoris Recoil.
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Shares Opening Theme Song, Animation Sequence
The sequel anime Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown will debut on January 7. The crew revealed that the opening theme song will be “White Noise” and performed by Official HiGE DANdism. But they didn’t just tell us this. They’re letting us listen to it, and watch. Yes, they’ve released the clean opening animation sequence for us all to check out.
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
Hong Kong Is Celebrating 'The First Slam Dunk' With Limited-Edition Octopus Cards
Hong Kong‘s Medialink Group is celebrating the premiere of THE FIRST SLAM DUNK by releasing a commemorative MTR Octopus card. Made for manga readers who still use the physical Octopus card for their daily commute or collectors of the SLAM DUNK franchise, two sets are available which see the choice of the movie poster graphic with an accompanying lanyard holder, or a collector’s set with all five main characters’ portraits, a numbered presentation box, commemorative coin, and whistle.
Leaks suggest a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s OLED switch may be coming
A user named Kysen posted the images on the forum page. They didn’t mention whether the images came from them or they have actualized the console in question. However, in VGCs report, the front and back images of the standard-of-class OLED switch shown clearly showing the front and back a picture of what could be the special-edition changeable, built to the aesthetic of the “Warrers of the Kingdom” and its box-cover artwork.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Global With Deku's World Heroes' Fit
For the most part, Deku hasn't changed his look overall in fighting for the fate of Hero Society in My Hero Academia's history, with the current wielder of One For All making some slight changes to his heroic outfit based on technological advancements and design decisions. In the latest movie for the Shonen franchise, Midoriya sported a brand new look along with his fellow young heroes, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, as the trio attempted to take down a cult that saw Quirks as a blight. Now, one cosplayer has brought back a perfect rendition of Izuku's aesthetic.
Hulu Previews Tokyo Revengers Season 2 with English Subs
Hot on the heels of the preview for the opening animation—which features a brand new track by Official HIGE DANdism—a new English-subtitled trailer is here for Tokyo Revengers season 2. The Christmas Showdown Arc anime adaptation will stream internationally via Disney+, and fans in the U.S. will be able to check it out on Hulu as each episode airs. As a result, Hulu is here with the localized preview.
One Piece Film Red’s Uta Shows Off New Year’s Music Competition Performance
Every year sees NHK hosting a yearly music competition to ring in the new one, often featuring many of the top acts from the year that just came to an end. Naturally, it only makes sense that One Piece Film Red songstress Uta would be featured, and the Ado-powered tunester made history by being the first ever anime character to perform live on stage right alongside the other acts.
The main characters are the best in anime, manga and manga
The first season of The Chainsaw Man series is on, and now the characters are presented together together. The anime community remembered the title and honored well-acted humor and appropriate moments. A lot of charismatic heroes are also remembered. The ending is open, the series ended as interesting as it...
Snowflake Bentley’s 19th-century images of snow crystals put online
For most farming families in 19th-century rural Vermont, winter snowstorms were dreaded and endured. But for Wilson Bentley, snow was a source of intense fascination that led him, at the age of 19, to produce the world’s first photomicrographs of snow crystals, which he described as “tiny miracles of beauty”.
Disney+ Lines Up Adaptation Of CJ Sansom’s Shardlake Tudor Detective Novels
EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ is ready to give the greenlight to an adaptation of CJ Sansom’s bestselling Shardlake novels, depicting an unlikely detective working under Henry VIII’s reign. The streaming service will bolster its UK originals slate with the series, which will be made by The Forge, the All3Media-backed production company behind Starz’s Becoming Elizabeth. Disney and The Forge have lined up Justin Chadwick to direct the Shardlake series. Chadwick was the lead director on Becoming Elizabeth and has form when it comes to Tudor storytelling, having directed The Other Boleyn Girl, starring Eric Bana, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson. Working titled Shardlake, the series...
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Major Secret Behind Ichigo's Zangetsu
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now gearing up to return later this Summer with the second cour of its new anime series, but it left things on a pretty huge cliffhanger with the reveal that Ichigo Kurosaki's Zanpakuto, Zangetsu, had actually been keeping a secret from him for all this time. One of the big shake ups in the first part of the new anime taking on Tite Kubo's original manga series was the fact that Ichigo actually had some Quincy powers within his blood. It's made for a questionable path back to recovery, and thus Ichigo needed to learn more about himself before taking on the Sternritter again.
Artist by Yeong-shin Ma – middle-aged men behaving badly
This darkly comic tale of three hapless and macho males fixes a boldly satirical eye on Korean society. “It is not enough to succeed,” said Gore Vidal. “Others must fail.” In his darkly funny new book, Artist, the Korean cartoonist Yeong-shin Ma puts this notion centre stage, his three male characters jostling for position in a world where the stakes can be so small that sometimes the only satisfaction is in seeing a pal go down in flames. And, yes, this does make it a somewhat toxic read; envy runs through it like poison. But it’s also rather bracing watching these hapless middle-aged men – a musician, a writer and a painter – behave so very badly. The creative life, Ma suggests, is no more noble than any other, and the artist no less prone to pettiness. In other words, be careful what you wish for.
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
Upcoming 'MF Ghost' Anime Receives New Trailer
After delivering a teaser revealing a new Eurobeat soundtrack, the official website for the upcoming MF Ghost anime has now delivered a new trailer for the adaptation of Shuuichi Shigeno‘s Initial D manga. Serving as the third promotional trailer for the anime, the release is accompanied by a new main visual and list of both the cast and staff involved in the project.
James Marsden calls 'Westworld' cancellation disappointing: 'I just wish it was about more than financial success'
"Westworld" star James Marsden said, "I totally understand it's an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense."
Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland just set a Netflix record
Alice in Borderland — the Netflix sci-fi series based on a graphic novel by Haro Aso — has just set a new record with the debut of its 8-episode second season. It’s set several records, actually. For starters, this Netflix release about two characters chasing the mystery...
Square Enix doubles down on blockchain, fans say they want literally anything else
A game about Rinoa's dog would go down better than this, according to one fan
