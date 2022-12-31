ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: Driver fleeing police dies after crashing into pole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of a vehicle trying to flee from police early Tuesday died after crashing into a pole on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Just before 4 a.m., the vehicle crashed into a traffic pole at West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after crash involving deer on I-70 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a deer on I-70 in Morgan County, the sheriff said Tuesday. Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said 40-year-old Bennie N. Murry III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A preliminary investigation...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home

INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 boy dies, 1 man hurt in shooting outside of Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead and a man is hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at Castleton Square Mall, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located the boy and the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Trooper’s car struck by a drunk driver while at a crash scene

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, at approximately 3:40 a.m. several Indiana State Troopers and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle serious crash. The crash occurred on I-465 southbound near the 18.2-mile marker on the west side of Indianapolis and involved at least eight vehicles. One...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 shot in active shooting at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police are on the scene of an active shooting at Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located two individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Woman missing from Indy's east side located

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found and is safe, IMPD said hours after asking for the public's help in finding her. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives were looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, near East Washington and North Denny streets, on the city's east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

1 man, 4 women injured in separate shootings in Indianapolis just hours into New Year's Day

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day. In addition to the usual reports of gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person shot at 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, on the city's east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
LAFAYETTE, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police arrest two after man shot with pellet gun

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Officers with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) made two arrests after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Monday night. At approximately 6:30 p.m., CPD responded to the 2100 block of Union Street after a disturbance outside a home, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Man with trauma found dead in home in near-north side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon in a home in a neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

