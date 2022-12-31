Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD: Driver fleeing police dies after crashing into pole
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of a vehicle trying to flee from police early Tuesday died after crashing into a pole on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Just before 4 a.m., the vehicle crashed into a traffic pole at West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, just...
cbs4indy.com
Man dies after crash involving deer on I-70 in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a deer on I-70 in Morgan County, the sheriff said Tuesday. Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said 40-year-old Bennie N. Murry III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A preliminary investigation...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home
INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
WISH-TV
1 boy dies, 1 man hurt in shooting outside of Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead and a man is hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at Castleton Square Mall, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located the boy and the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
Shots fired into woman's Indianapolis apartment hours after deadly shooting at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — "I've done a lot of crying," said 28-year-old Destiney Gillespie, sitting on her couch in her northeast Indianapolis apartment. Crying was not the way Gillespie thought she'd be bringing in a new year, terrified for the safety of her 11-year-old son. "I can take something happening to...
wbiw.com
Trooper’s car struck by a drunk driver while at a crash scene
INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, at approximately 3:40 a.m. several Indiana State Troopers and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle serious crash. The crash occurred on I-465 southbound near the 18.2-mile marker on the west side of Indianapolis and involved at least eight vehicles. One...
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
Indy man charged with OWI in crash that killed Muncie man on I-465
22-year-old Teriyon Carter was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.
4 women, 1 man shot in separate shootings New Year's Day in Indy
Four women and one man were shot in separate shootings Sunday across the city of Indianapolis. Throughout the first day of the new year, IMPD officers responded to shootings.
WISH-TV
2 shot in active shooting at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police are on the scene of an active shooting at Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located two individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat.
'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
IMPD: Woman missing from Indy's east side located
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found and is safe, IMPD said hours after asking for the public's help in finding her. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives were looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, near East Washington and North Denny streets, on the city's east side.
WISH-TV
IFD: Firefighters put out 2nd fire at same home in 3 months on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters return for the second time in three months to a vacant structure on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, just after midnight Sunday morning, heavy fire pushed from all sides of the home at 8 North Gladstone Avenue. One firefighter...
Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
1 man, 4 women injured in separate shootings in Indianapolis just hours into New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day. In addition to the usual reports of gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person shot at 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, on the city's east side.
WLFI.com
Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest two after man shot with pellet gun
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Officers with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) made two arrests after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Monday night. At approximately 6:30 p.m., CPD responded to the 2100 block of Union Street after a disturbance outside a home, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
WISH-TV
Police seek help from public to identify suspect in Lafayette homicide on New Year’s Day
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A male died on the evening of New Year’s Day in Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, at 11:51 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of North Seventh Street. When officers arrived, they found a male on the...
Indianapolis Recorder
IMPD shoots man apparently sleeping in grandma’s driveway; listed in stable condition
A man is in stable condition after being shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers while sleeping in his car in his grandmother’s driveway Dec. 31, 2022, according to police. Officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on the city’s northeast side...
WISH-TV
Man with trauma found dead in home in near-north side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon in a home in a neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
