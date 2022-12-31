Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
Paul Finebaum has truly come to admire Jim Harbaugh over the years. After all, Harbaugh has turned Michigan back into a college football juggernaut. However, Harbaugh and the Wolverines can't seem to get over the bowl game hump. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff ...
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday
USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffers scary injury vs. Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'
An scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 6:12 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly fell back to the ground.
Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game
Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
USC vs. Tulane live stream, watch online, TV channel, Cotton Bowl odds, spread, prediction, pick
The Cotton Bowl serves the focus yet again for one of the most interesting matchups of the New Year's Six bowl games as No. 10 USC takes on No. 16 Tulane on Monday. The game features the Pac-12 runner-up against the champion of the American Athletic Conference with the Green Wave having claimed the New Year's Six spot devoted to the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Updated Lions Playoff Scenarios, Odds
Lions keep playoff hopes alive, going into final week of regular season.
Could Derek Carr be dealt during Super Bowl week? Raiders facing a hard deadline of Feb. 15 for a decision
Though there's a slim, outside chance he can ultimately return, Derek Carr is very likely done as the franchise quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders after this week's benching. Carr opted to go away from the team for the final two weeks to not be a distraction. While that may...
Mike Greenberg Was Furious With College Football Playoff Referee
There were a lot of questionable calls and bizarre things that happened during yesterday's College Football Playoff games. But one call has ESPN's Mike Greenberg fuming. The call in question was the controversial overturned Michigan touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. In the second quarter, Roman Wilson caught what appeared to be a 51-yard touchdown. But instant reply showed that he was narrowly down at the one-inch line short of crossing the goalline despite being untouched.
Kickoff time for Bills at Bengals showdown will be delayed on Monday night and here's why
The kickoff time for "Monday Night Football" usually comes at 8:15 p.m. ET, but that will be changing for the Week 17 showdown between the Bills and Bengals. The start of the game is going to be delayed 15 minutes this week with the new kickoff time coming at 8:30 p.m. ET. The delay is happening so that ESPN can accommodate the Rose Bowl, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Monday with Penn State playing Utah.
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction: 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game expert picks
The national champion for the 2022 college football season will be crowned when the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs collide in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The top-ranked Bulldogs (14-0) are looking to become the first repeat national champion since Alabama did the trick in 2011-12. They are coming off a thrilling 42-41 over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Meanwhile the No. 3 Horned Frogs (13-1) seek the program's first national championship since 1938. They are riding high after knocking off Michigan, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday
Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell
Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
Look: Joel Klatt Furious With College Football Officiating
College football delivered two epic playoff matchups on Saturday. As is the case for any close game in any sport, viewers left contemplating critical officiating decisions. On his podcast Monday, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt called college football officiating and replay "broken." "As great as those games were on Saturday, part...
