Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Pope Benedict XVI obituary
In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death
Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
Pope Benedict XVI's Life in Photos
Joseph Ratzinger (pictured second from right) was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He lived through the Third Reich under Hitler; though his father, a government servant, was a Nazi resistor and Ratzinger himself entered the seminary in preparation for priesthood in his teens, he was conscripted into mandatory service for the Hitler Youth and drafted into the German airforce. He deserted his post and was captured by American soldiers as a prisoner of war for 18 months before being released and returning to his seminary studies.
Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis
For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
Biden remembers Pope Benedict XVI as 'renowned theologian'
President Joe Biden praised Pope Benedict XVI as a theologian and an inspiration in his first public comments following the death of the former pontiff at age 95.
Former Pope Benedict Was First Pontiff to Resign in 600 Years
VATICAN CITY - Former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday aged 95, was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, leaving behind a Catholic Church battered by sexual abuse scandals, mired in mismanagement and polarised between conservatives and progressives. Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, had good...
Former Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95, began Monday in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral later this week.
Death of Former Pope Benedict Overshadows New Year at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict. Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as the body of Benedict,...
Pope Benedict XVI did something no Pope had done in 600 years
Benedict XVI, the Pope Emeritus, has died in Vatican City at the age of 95 following a period of ill health. Rev. Thomas Reese and CNN Vatican correspondent Delia Gallagher discuss the former pope's legacy.
Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. "On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
Thousands of Catholics pay respects to former pope Benedict XVI
Thousands of Catholics have begun queueing at the Vatican to pay their respects to the former pope Benedict XVI, with some hoping he would be canonised as a saint. Benedict died on Saturday, aged 95, and his body was transferred from a Vatican monastery to St Peter’s Basilica on Monday at 7am, where it will lie in state for three days before his funeral on Thursday.
Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI’s death
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “kindness” in his first public comments since the death of the retired pontiff. Francis thanked Benedict on Saturday for “his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these final years of retired life.”. Speaking...
