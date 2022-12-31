ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year in review: Walleye comeback for the ages was top game of 2022

By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The pure exhaustion and countless ice bags told only part of the story in the Toledo Walleye locker room in West Valley City, Utah, after an extraordinary playoff game in late May.

Overwhelming fatigue was eclipsed by wide smiles of satisfaction among the joyful players who had just authored perhaps the greatest comeback in the organization's history.

Just hours earlier, a jubilant dressing room seemed unlikely in a pivotal Game 4 of the ECHL's Western Conference finals May 27, which today is being named the Toledo area’s game of the year for 2022. The Walleye saw themselves trailing the Utah Grizzlies 4-0 after one period in front of a rollicking crowd of 6,629 at the Maverik Center.

Toledo faced the daunting prospects of seeing the Grizzlies tie the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

After the lopsided opening period, Walleye coach Dan Watson remembered walking back into the coach's office and feeling fired up.

“But not in a negative way, more of a wanting to get out there and to take it to them in the second,” he said. “The easy thing for any coach to do after a period like that is to go in and yell and scream. Our team was mature, smart, and had good awareness of how to handle certain situations. Our leaders took charge in the room.”

Forward Brett McKenzie tied it late in regulation with goalie Billy Christopoulos pulled for the extra attacker. Defenseman Chris Martenet then won it in OT, as Toledo scored five unanswered goals to take a 3-1 series lead.

“That was a wild game, definitely the most memorable I have been a part of,” said Christopoulos, who is now serving in the Air Force.” It’s crazy to look back on it, because if they win that game, who knows how that series turns out.”

John Albert, Blake Hillman, and Patrick Curry also scored in the instant classic. An unfazed Christopoulos made 18 key saves after giving up the four goals.

Even though the team was down 4-0, all of the players believed they had a chance to rally.

“That was a very emotional roller-coaster,” said team captain T.J. Hensick said. “It was early lows and very high after the game. During that game, we all chipped in some way, somehow.”

Martenet scored only his second goal in 17 playoff games, capping the stunning comeback.

After the game, a beaming Martenet said: “It's everything you draw it up to be like when you're shooting pucks in the driveway as a kid. For it to happen in real life is so cool.”

Belief, resiliency, and character were the buzzwords in the post-game aftermath.

“That was the biggest comeback I've ever been a part of,” McKenzie said. “We all knew we could do it.”

Toledo went on to defeat Utah 5-1 the next day to take the series four games to one. The Walleye advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals for the second time in franchise history, before falling in five games to the Florida Everblades.

Watson recently re-watched the highlights of the game.

“It brings back chills,” he said.

Watson opted not to replace Christopoulos after he had given up the four goals on 12 shots in the first period, trusting Christopoulos because of his calm and composed demeanor.

“I knew he would rebound,” Watson said. “We saw it many times before.”

Christopoulos recalled collecting his thoughts in a hallway after the first period.

“In between periods I just remember wondering if Watty was going to pull me or let me finish out the game,” he said. “I really respect him for believing in me and giving me a shot to finish it out, because I know most coaches probably would have taken me out even after the three early goals.”

The decision to leave him in sparked a confidence boost, primarily because of the offensive attack the Walleye possessed.

“I just thought to myself, ‘If we can shut it down, we can make this thing a game,” Christopoulos said. “We all knew the insane scoring ability our team had, especially in those playoffs.”

The Grizzlies had scored on consecutive shots just 23 seconds apart to instantly take a 2-0 lead early in the game. Utah then made it 3-0 with 5:46 left in the first and 4-0 with 1:13 left in the first.

Assistant coaches Alden Hirschfeld and Brent Bain told the players there was plenty of time left, according to Watson.

The Walleye scored two goals in the second period to pull within striking distance.

Toledo got on the board with a power-play goal from Albert with 11:39 left in the second as he tipped in a shot from Hawkins. Hillman scored with 2:56 to go in the middle frame to make it 4-2.

“Once the first one went in, it started to happen,” Christopoulos said. “Then after we made it 4-2, I think everyone could feel it coming.”

Added Watson: “The biggest goal to get the belief back was the Hillman goal from the slot near the end of the period. Our bench erupted and the momentum certainly shifted from that point on.”

Curry scored a power-play goal to make it 4-3 with 5:06 left in regulation.

“By the time we scored the third goal,” Christopolous said. “Everyone on that bench could have told you we were going to win that game.”

Christopoulos went to the bench for the extra skater with 1:50 left. And McKenzie scored the equalizer 20 seconds later. Watson credited Josh Dickinson for winning two crucial faceoffs in OT with the second leading to Martenet's game-winner.

“At that moment, our players realized how special this team was,” Watson said.

Martenet said the biggest goal of his life came right after fellow defenseman Randy Gazzola had prognosticated the moment.

“He manifested it,” Martenet said. “He came up to me and told me it was my moment. I ripped it, and it went in.”

Though the series wasn't officially over, Toledo had seized full momentum. Toledo went on to defeat Utah 5-1 the next day to take the series four games to one. The Walleye later advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals for the second time in franchise history.

“This team loved to be challenged,” Watson said, “and felt they could overcome any obstacles.”

