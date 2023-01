APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Before leaving for a college career in Blacksburg, Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland claimed one more high school trophy. The defensive standout received the prestigious Watkins Award on Tuesday, which is presented to the best African-American high school football player in the country. The official announcement came during halftime of the 2023 Under Armour All American high school game in Orlando.

