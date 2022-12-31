Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sioux City Journal
Rock Island High School nears annual "Course and Activity Showcase"
Alongside welcoming students back from winter break, Rock Island High School will host its "Course and Activity Showcase" from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. The annual event, organized by Rocky's counseling department, gives students and families an opportunity to learn about academic courses, sports, clubs and other offerings for the 2023-2024 school year.
Iconic Iowa City Restaurant Won’t Close This Month After All
Last Friday, December 30th, Iowans were shocked to hear that a staple of Iowa City would be closing its doors "indefinitely." KCRG reported that Katy Wells, the Assistant Manager of Hamburg Inn No. 2, said that the restaurant would be closed as of January 8th, but she did not give a reason for the closure. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported that Manager Robert "Ajax" Ehl stated that the restaurant isn't making enough to pay their bills. He said, "The bottom line is I can't stay open if I can't pay my employees and I'm not going to ask them to work for free."
KWQC
Main break causes Grilled Cheese Bar to temporarily close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break in Davenport has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced...
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
ourquadcities.com
Indulge in luxurious new wine bar in Rock Island
Everyone deserves a little luxury, relaxation and — most importantly — fine wine. That’s precisely what Skylar Willingham is providing with the new Skylight Luxury Lounge, which opens Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1325 30th St., Rock Island. The 32-year-olld East Moline native, who’s dreamed of opening her first business for five years, has created a tasteful oasis on the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, formerly occupied by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse (which since 2021 has been next to Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island).
KWQC
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead of a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
momcollective.com
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
WQAD
Quad Cities welcomes first new born baby of 2023
Emilia Elizabeth Furlin was born at 12:53 a.m. at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. She weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces, and is nearly 18 inches tall.
Grilled Cheese Bar floody, muddy mess; GoFundMe started
Grilled Cheese Bar in Davenport rang in the New Year with a not so nice surprise – a water main break. While the Davenport Fire Department did their best to mitigate the damage, water poured into the restaurant. Unfortunately, it left behind more than just damp furnishings; the entire restaurant is now flooded with mud […]
Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers
After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth
A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
kciiradio.com
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Sioux City Journal
'A heartbreaking feeling' — Dive team finds missing Iowa man's body in icy Mississippi River
MUSCATINE — Reported missing on Dec. 19, Michael “Little Beaver” Bishop has been found and brought home. On Monday afternoon, the Chaos Divers, a dive team from Harrisburg, Illinois, that specializes in finding missing persons, reported Bishop’s 2021 Chevy Trail Boss had been located in the Mississippi River about 400 yards from the Toolsboro boat ramp.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect arrested for 2020 Rock Island murder
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service took 23- year old Darvion J. Lard into custody in the 3400 block of 44th Avenue in Moline, on an. outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant, according to a release from the Rock Island Police Department. This warrant stems...
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Pour for a Cause to aid Sgt. Lind
Quad City residents have another opportunity coming up this month to show their support for East Moline police officer William Lind. Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Moline will donate 10% of their bar sales on Wednesday, January 18 to Sgt. Lind and his family during Pour for a Cause as the officer continues his recovery […]
KBUR
Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room
Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
