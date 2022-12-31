Last Friday, December 30th, Iowans were shocked to hear that a staple of Iowa City would be closing its doors "indefinitely." KCRG reported that Katy Wells, the Assistant Manager of Hamburg Inn No. 2, said that the restaurant would be closed as of January 8th, but she did not give a reason for the closure. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported that Manager Robert "Ajax" Ehl stated that the restaurant isn't making enough to pay their bills. He said, "The bottom line is I can't stay open if I can't pay my employees and I'm not going to ask them to work for free."

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO