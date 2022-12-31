Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Athletics Returns in Full Force This Week
The calendar has flipped to 2023 and the athletes wearing green and white have a busy week ahead. A Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader starts the new year on the short trek southeast to Oskaloosa Tuesday for the Dutch. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS. The wrestlers from...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Squads in American Rivers Conference Standings
The Simpson men’s basketball squad is just one game back from the top spot in the American Rivers Conference standings heading into 2023, while the Storm women have work to do if they want to continue their streak of making the postseason tournament. The Storm men are 2-1 with victories over Coe and Wartburg and only falling to 3-0 Loras, while the Storm women are 0-3, falling to Coe, Wartburg, and Loras. The Storm basketball squads begin ARC play tomorrow evening on the road at Buena Vista.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville And EBF Square Off For 1st Place In The SCC Tonight
1st place is on the line in the South Central Conference in Knoxville in both the girls and boys basketball games as Knoxville hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont tonight. The girls are a game back from the Rockets in a tie for 2nd place with Clarke at 4-1. The Rockets have blasted off to a 9-0 record and many of their games have not been close. Panthers Coach Matt Ritchhart hopes the work on rebounding during the break will help his team. Meanwhile the boys game will also be a showdown for 1st place with both Knoxville and EBF at 5-0 atop the conference. Like the girls squad, EBF is unbeaten in eight games with few close. Knoxville Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they will have to play their best game of the season to knock off the Rockets, but he adds it is more fun to be playing games this important and having a chance to get a quality win.
kniakrls.com
Dutch Women Repeat as Soccer Sportsmanship Award Winners
For the seventh straight season, the Central College women’s soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The honor is awarded at four levels for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game. The Dutch received the Bronze Award. Levels are based on a percentage calculated by the total number of yellow or red cards received by players and coaches divided by the team’s number of games. In 18 games, the Dutch received six yellow cards and no red cards.
kniakrls.com
Indianola 2023 First Week Preview
The Indianola boys and girls athletes will get back into action this week after the holiday break. The girls and boys basketball teams will get things started with a road trip to Little Hawkeye Conference Grinnell. The girls are ranked 7th in class 4A, while the boys are ranked 6th in class 4A.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Return to the Court Tonight at Newton
The Pella Christian basketball teams resume competition tonight with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Newton. In the girls game, both the Eagles and Cardinals enter the contest searching for their first conference win in four tries this season. Overall, the Pella Christian girls have a 1-7 record while Newton sits at 2-5. Eagles head coach Jordan Dyk knows his team has a great opportunity to pick up that first conference win but says his team must execute in order to do so.
kniakrls.com
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson starts 2023 unbeaten as Norwalk wrestlers set for return to the mats
The Norwalk boys wrestling team returns to action later this week with a Little Hawkeye Conference dual at Pella on Thursday and a dual tournament Saturday at Iowa City West. The Warriors enter the new year with a 2-3 overall record, a 2-1 mark in Little Hawkeye duals and a new No. 1-ranked individual in senior Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk basketball teams host DC-G; bowlers take on Bondurant-Farrar
The holiday break is over for Norwalk High School and the season resumes today for the Warrior bowling and basketball teams. The Norwalk bowlers will be competing at Great Escape in Pleasant Hill against Bondurant-Farrar at 3:15 p.m. The Warrior girls bring a 3-2 dual record into the meet while the boys are 2-3. The Bluejay girls are 4-1 and the boys squad is 3-2.
kniakrls.com
Unselfishness Guiding Knoxville Girls Basketball This Season
As the basketball season starts back up for Knoxville on Tuesday, the Panthers girls will start off the second part of the season with a battle for first place in the South Central Conference as class 2A #5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont comes to town. The Panthers are 5-2 after the first part of the season, and it is due in large part to the unselfishness of the players. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the Dunkin Sisters and Brittany Bacorn have been the main scoring threats this season, they have not cared who gets the points, or how they are scored.
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Order Deadline
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. this evening. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com. Helping...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Pearson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tyler Pearson, Career and College Readiness Coordinator for Knoxville High School as we discuss helping students figure out what they want to do with their lives following high school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Iowa State signee JJ Kohl wins accuracy challenge during Under Armour practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With 2023 Under Armour All-America Game set to be played Tuesday night (5 p.m. ET, ESPN), close to 100 of the nation's top seniors got together Monday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports for one final walk-through. While the 90-minute session was mostly done...
kniakrls.com
Rose Parade Coming Monday for Pella Marching Dutch
After they first found out they were selected in October 2021 and with just over a year’s worth of work and anticipation growing since, the Pella Marching Dutch are about to “turn the corner” at the “Granddaddy of Them All” Monday. The band will participate...
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Girls Relying On Defense Moving Forward
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad will take a three game winning streak into the second part of the season with a road trip to Murray on Tuesday. In the three game winning streak the Saints have averaged 48 points per game and allowing only 30. Addi Wadle has also opened up scoring in the last three and Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports Wadle is starting to trust her teammates more with making plays and taking that pressure off of her. Goff says defense will be the heavy emphasis moving forward knowing they have not shot the ball well. The Saints game with Murray will begin at 6:00.
kniakrls.com
Union Street Players Select Cast for Spring Show
The Union Street Players have the cast selected for their next show. “Three Bags Full” by Jerome Chodorov and directed by Denise Gregory is coming to the Pella Community Center March 11 through 19th. Here is the cast list:. Jenkins—Doug DeWolf. Kathleen—Sarah Maxwell. Bascom Barlow—Spencer Vermeer...
kniakrls.com
Gerrit Vander Meiden
Funeral services for Gerrit Vander Meiden, age 95, of Pella will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6th, at Heartland Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Thursday with family present from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Report Thanks Community
Indianola Parks and Rec presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council in December, outlining the programs, participation, and accomplishments for the department over 2022. Director Doug Bylund tells KNIA News he appreciates the support from the council and community, in addition to businesses and organizations who help them out each year.
kniakrls.com
Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells
Funeral services for Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells, 91, of Chariton will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to Pin Oak Marsh. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton.
kniakrls.com
Katy-Dids Closes up Shop
Katy-Dids grocery store in Bussey announced they have closed their doors for good. Candy Evans, store owner, says her heart is broken as she thanks those who have done business with her over the years. .It was announced that the redemption center will resume business in January.
Comments / 0