Super Mario Sunshine Nearly Featured A Wearable Yoshi Head For Mario
Over the course of the "Super Mario" franchise, the mustachioed plumber has gotten himself involved in just about every kingdom quest and amateur sport imaginable. Still, hands down, one of the most jarring and divisive Mario adventures came in the form of the GameCube iteration of the iconic series, "Super Mario Sunshine." Like "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" and "Metroid Prime," two other GameCube exclusives from the same time period, "Super Mario Sunshine" was a decidedly fresh take on its main character and his flagship series.
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Was Inspired By One Major Period Of Japanese History
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" reinvigorated the Zelda franchise for Nintendo in a number of bold and exciting new ways. With its massive open world, inventive new manners of travel, intense combat, and the many other new additions to the series, the 2017 sequel brought the "The Legend of Zelda" to a new, modern audience of gamers in a way that they'd never seen or played before.
Is Star Wars: Shadows Of The Empire For Nintendo 64 Canon?
Launched in 1996 for the Nintendo 64 and a year later for the PC, "Shadows of the Empire" follows mercenary Dash Rendar as he aids the Rebel Alliance between the events of "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." While it received lackluster reviews from the likes of IGN and GameSpot at the time, it was still celebrated for its opening level, which recreated the snow speeder section of the Battle of Hoth. Further, it introduced the community to some great new characters and factions, filling in more details of the galaxy far, far away.
The Giant Turtle In Zelda: Majora's Mask Was Based On The World's Oldest Twins
With more than thirty games in its long-running history, it's no surprise that "The Legend of Zelda" series boasts a number of secrets and stories behind the production of each entry. From the intricate "Zelda" timeline to the origins of Tingle, there's seemingly no end to the interesting tidbits that go into the creation of this venerable franchise's titles.
The Pokémon Spin-Off Game That Never Officially Saw The Light Of Day
Despite the relatively steady success of the mainline titles, "Pokémon"'s spin-offs have had a tumultuous track record. From the fondly remembered success of "Pokémon Snap" (as well as the positive reception of its remake) to the perpetually bumpy ride of "Pokémon Go," the franchise's side series form an extensive collage of hits and misses — though arguably, none have had it worse than "Pokémon Picross."
Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means
The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
How To Use Ice Stones In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Newcomers to the "Pokémon" franchise might be surprised to hear that the Ice Stone in "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" is a relatively new addition to the series. Despite fitting in with the Fire, Water, Thunder, and Leaf Stones introduced in Generation 1 and representing a type that was incorporated in Generation 2, this handy little evolutionary stone only made its first appearance in Generation 7's "Pokémon Sun and Moon" (via Bulbapedia).
Is Atomic Heart Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Even with the packed release schedule of 2023, "Atomic Heart" is a game that stands out from the pack. There's a good reason for this, too, because the game is an entirely new IP and draws comparisons to the beloved "Bioshock" series. Still, even if you're somehow unaware that this...
The Hardest Gym Leader In The Pokémon Series
A large number of Pokémon fans seem to be in agreement on who the toughest gym leader of all time is. It's quite a title to take, considering how many incredibly tough leaders have been included across the series' many titles. Including the recently released "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," there are nine different generations of main-series Pokémon titles, each with at least 8 Gym Leaders to face.
Artist Resume Has Everyone Wondering About Death Stranding 2's Release Date
It is currently unknown when gamers will finally get their hands on "Death Stranding 2," but if an artist's resume is anything to go by, it could be sooner than we thought. One of the highlights of the 2022 Game Awards was the announcement of "Death Stranding 2," the sequel to Hideo Kojima's highly polarizing "Death Stranding," which was released in 2019. In typical Kojima fashion, the game's reveal was very cryptic. It didn't provide much detail about the game's story, causing many fans to speculate about what's next for post-apocalyptic courier Sam Porter Bridges and company. The "Death Stranding" sequel's announcement didn't come with a release date and doesn't even have an official title ("Death Stranding 2" is apparently just a working title).
Mothergunship: Forge Review: Expertly Reimagined
Every year, the virtual reality community adds more and more members thanks to the onslaught of available VR headsets being added to the marketplace. Although many people are still drawn to the classic control schemes of traditional gaming, newcomers have found themselves more deeply immersed in virtual reality thanks to the relative ease of access to modern VR technology. Even with its recent price increase, the Meta Quest 2 is sure to have made its way into plenty of homes during the holiday season, bringing with it new players in search of unique and exciting VR experiences.
Fans' Hopes And Dreams For A Nintendo Switch Pro Are Crushed
Fans have fervently wondered why Nintendo won't release a Switch Pro. It's no secret that the Switch's graphical capabilities firmly put it behind its competitors in terms of performance, so gamers were thrilled to hear a rumor that Nintendo had started releasing 4K-capable dev kits to developers. However, Nintendo quickly shut down speculation that the kit was related to a Switch Pro model, just as it had previously shut down every bit of speculation about an optimized Switch. Now, fans' wishes for a new Pro version of the Nintendo Switch have been squashed yet again, as new information seems to indicate that Nintendo might not plan to release a refreshed Switch at all.
‘1899’ cancelled by Netflix after one season: “That’s life”
Netflix sci-fi mystery series 1899 has been cancelled after one season. The series, about a passenger ship that was heading from London to New York, launched on the streaming service in November. Today (January 2) however, its creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise shared a statement confirming that it...
The Only Pokémon Game That Didn't Release In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise has been flourishing for well over two decades at this point, but that doesn't mean that every game has been a worldwide sensation. Although the mainline titles and many of the spinoffs have delighted fans across the globe, others have been a bit too niche or limited in their release to be crossover sensations. For instance, the Nintendo DS game "Pokémon Conquest" was so rooted in Japanese history that it mostly only made sense to fans in Japan, and therefore wasn't a smash success in North America. But did you know that there was a "Pokémon" game that never made it back to the series' country of origin?
What's The Secret Dish In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet?
Gyms work a little differently in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" than in most of the other games in the series. Instead of battling their way through a collection of trainers that study under the gym leader to reach them, players must complete a challenge set by the leader. Each of these challenges is different, reflecting the gym leader's personality. Some, like Levincia's Electric-Type gym leader Iono, give relatively straightforward tasks to the player, while others require a bit more leg work. The Medali Gym challenge is easily one of the most convoluted in the game, though.
How Street Fighter 2 Helped The SNES Beat The Sega Genesis
At the peak of the two consoles' life cycles, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and the Sega Genesis were battling it out for gamers' attentions. It was a neck-and-neck competition between Nintendo and Sega, both of which were the biggest names in console gaming. However, in the end, the SNES wound up selling 49 million units worldwide. This would firmly eclipse the Genesis, which fell way short at 29 million units sold (via IGN). And a huge tipping point in the console war turned out to be the "Street Fighter 2" port that appeared on the SNES.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
