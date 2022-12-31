Read full article on original website
Indianola Basketball Teams Travel to Grinnell
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams make the road trip to Grinnell tonight for a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader, their first action in 2023 after the holiday break. The #7 Indians girls are 3-0 in the conference, but will play a Grinnell team that was on fire to end the 2022 portion of their schedule, winning their last three games by an average of 24 points. The Indians have played a brutal schedule so far, including a pair of ranked class 5A teams and ranked Carlisle in class 4A.
Norwalk basketball teams host DC-G; bowlers take on Bondurant-Farrar
The holiday break is over for Norwalk High School and the season resumes today for the Warrior bowling and basketball teams. The Norwalk bowlers will be competing at Great Escape in Pleasant Hill against Bondurant-Farrar at 3:15 p.m. The Warrior girls bring a 3-2 dual record into the meet while the boys are 2-3. The Bluejay girls are 4-1 and the boys squad is 3-2.
Melcher-Dallas Begins 2nd Leg Of The Basketball Season At Murray Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will head to Murray tonight to face the Mustangs to begin the second part of the basketball season. The Melcher-Dallas girls are 3-4, but have won their last three and hope to take that momentum plus getting better at some key points by Coach Kelsey Goff in the break. The boys also bring a winning streak into tonight’s contest as the Saints hope to pick up where they left off before the break. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports they need to be ready to go since there will be several games packed into a short amount of time.
Knoxville And EBF Square Off For 1st Place In The SCC Tonight
1st place is on the line in the South Central Conference in Knoxville in both the girls and boys basketball games as Knoxville hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont tonight. The girls are a game back from the Rockets in a tie for 2nd place with Clarke at 4-1. The Rockets have blasted off to a 9-0 record and many of their games have not been close. Panthers Coach Matt Ritchhart hopes the work on rebounding during the break will help his team. Meanwhile the boys game will also be a showdown for 1st place with both Knoxville and EBF at 5-0 atop the conference. Like the girls squad, EBF is unbeaten in eight games with few close. Knoxville Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they will have to play their best game of the season to knock off the Rockets, but he adds it is more fun to be playing games this important and having a chance to get a quality win.
Indianola 2023 First Week Preview
The Indianola boys and girls athletes will get back into action this week after the holiday break. The girls and boys basketball teams will get things started with a road trip to Little Hawkeye Conference Grinnell. The girls are ranked 7th in class 4A, while the boys are ranked 6th in class 4A.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Relying On Defense Moving Forward
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad will take a three game winning streak into the second part of the season with a road trip to Murray on Tuesday. In the three game winning streak the Saints have averaged 48 points per game and allowing only 30. Addi Wadle has also opened up scoring in the last three and Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports Wadle is starting to trust her teammates more with making plays and taking that pressure off of her. Goff says defense will be the heavy emphasis moving forward knowing they have not shot the ball well. The Saints game with Murray will begin at 6:00.
Winterim Returns Tomorrow at Pella Christian High School
When students return from break this week on Eagle Lane, they’ll do so with a unique experience that has connected them to new opportunities to kick off the second semester. The 11th annual Winterim returns to Pella Christian High School on Tuesday and will allow students to take unique classes, take trips to New York City or the Bahamas, or participate in week-long internships. Counselor Trixanna Wang says the partnerships they have with businesses are critical to provide opportunities that could help make career decisions easier, one way or the other.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Pearson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tyler Pearson, Career and College Readiness Coordinator for Knoxville High School as we discuss helping students figure out what they want to do with their lives following high school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Gerrit Vander Meiden
Funeral services for Gerrit Vander Meiden, age 95, of Pella will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6th, at Heartland Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Thursday with family present from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Otis Olin “Otie” Henning
Memorial services for Otis Olin “Otie” Henning, age 86 of Prairie City, will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 am at Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 at the Scranton Cemetery in Scranton, Iowa with lunch for friends and family to follow at Grace Baptist Church in Glidden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Prairie City EMS and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Union Street Players Select Cast for Spring Show
The Union Street Players have the cast selected for their next show. “Three Bags Full” by Jerome Chodorov and directed by Denise Gregory is coming to the Pella Community Center March 11 through 19th. Here is the cast list:. Jenkins—Doug DeWolf. Kathleen—Sarah Maxwell. Bascom Barlow—Spencer Vermeer...
Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller
Funeral services for Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller, 20, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church in Indianola, IA with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials contributions may be given to the family in Jesse’s name. In honor of Jesse, family requests no suits or ties. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
Phyllis Harvey
Funeral services for Phyllis Harvey, 87, of Knoxville, will be held on Thursday, January 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville. Interment will be made in the Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation with the family present will be on Wednesday from 4 to 6 pm at Williams Funeral Home. Memorials may be given for the American Lung Association.
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Recap, Part One
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Dameon Place recaps this past weekend at the Rose Parade.
Pella Regional Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center’s first baby of 2023 is a little girl, Willow Faith Meyers, born at 11:57 am on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
Heidi Flowers
Heidi Flowers, age 56 of Harvey, passed away Saturday at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of life gathering will be held in the future with inurnment at Bellefountain Cemetery near Tracy.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Parks and Rec Annual Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Parks and Rec Director Doug Bylund about the annual report presented to the Indianola City Council. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Sandholdt named President of Sheriff and Deputies Association
Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt was elected President of the Iowa Sheriffs and Deputies Association at the groups’ annual winter conference in Des Moines in December. The association consists of 2,389 members across the state in all 99 counties. Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News, “I was very humbled I was...
DNR- No Antlerless Deer Hunting in Marion County
Any counties with unsold antlerless deer tags on January 10th, 2023, will be open for the excess tag January antlerless-only season. Eric Hoffmanm a DNR officer who works in Marion County tells KNIA/KRLS Marion County isn’t one of the countries with extra tags this year. So, the antlerless deer hunting will not be taking place in this county. Hoffman tells KNIA/KRLS News one of the benefits of living in Marion County, “We’re pretty fortunate here in Marion County to have the most public hunting access acres in the whole state of Iowa.”
