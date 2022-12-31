Read full article on original website
David
3d ago
Durham is a shooting gallery the city council leaders are a bunch of racist and bigots And the local media keeps telling US crime is down. keep voting Them into office
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
Why didn't ShotSpotter sensors notify Durham police of Sunday's mass shooting?
DURHAM, N.C. — ShotSpotter technology has been available for only two weeks in parts of Durham -- but didn't activate during a mass shooting over the weekend. WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate. The shooting on North Miami Boulevard occurred within the area...
Suspect in custody in connection to shooting death of Greensboro mother on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody on Tuesday after a New Year’s Day homicide in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after they were told about gunshots being heard. At the scene, […]
cbs17
Driver shot in hand on US 15-501 in Moore County not believed to be ‘intended target,’ sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorist was shot in the hand while driving on U.S. Route 15-501 near Aberdeen, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Sheriff Ronnie Fields says his office is investigating the shooting that took place at about 4:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Pinebluff Lake Road.
cbs17
Durham County DA says safety a focus in light of New Year’s Day drive-by shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new year, a new time to crack down on violence in Durham. 2023 started off with a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day, leaving five people wounded. 48 hours later, Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry was sworn in for her second term.
cbs17
Large crowds typical outside Durham Subway before 5 hit in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were shot in Durham in broad daylight, just 14 hours into the new year. In the first act of violence in the city in 2023, four adults and a juvenile were injured during a drive-by shooting at the Subway on North Miami Boulevard.
cbs17
‘Evidence’ of shots fired found in Garner apartment after brief BMW chase: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner. Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.
cbs17
Man thrown from motorcycle sustains major injuries on New Year’s Day in Raleigh, police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day. According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.
cbs17
Deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Granville County authorities need your help in finding two women they say stole merchandise from a state liquor store. The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
cbs17
N. Raleigh Blvd. reopens after man severely injured in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said. The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.
WXII 12
Suspect in custody after woman killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide. Police said 32-year-old, Natasha Yvette Walker was shot to death around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police said she was shot in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
Raleigh Police ID victim fatally shot late New Year's Eve
Raleigh Police said Monday that a death investigation continues after a man was shot and killed shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.
WRAL
ShotSpotter sensors may not pick up drive-by shootings in Durham
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
cbs17
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at Durham Subway on New Year’s Day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A calm day at a Durham Subway restaurant quickly turned into a terrifying situation on New Year’s Day afternoon. The owner of the business shared surveillance video of the moment when several bullets punched through windows and glass doors — sending customers and employees at the restaurant running to take cover and hide.
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.
5 people injured after New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Durham
Five people were injured Sunday after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Durham.
WRAL
Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police
DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County
GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
