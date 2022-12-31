ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

David
3d ago

Durham is a shooting gallery the city council leaders are a bunch of racist and bigots And the local media keeps telling US crime is down. keep voting Them into office

cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
WRAL News

Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County

GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

