Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s final words before death revealed
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words before he died Saturday were, “Lord, I love you,” according to his longtime secretary. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein quoted a nurse who was helping the 95-year-old and heard the words shortly before his death on New Year’s Eve. The nurse recalled Benedict making the short statement at about 3 a.m. before he died later that morning, Gaenswein said. “Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’” Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media Sunday. “I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted...
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
Pope Francis has already signed resignation letter in case of bad health
Pope Francis has revealed in a new interview that he has already signed his resignation letter to be used in the event of him becoming "impaired."
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
Pope Benedict XVI's Life in Photos
Joseph Ratzinger (pictured second from right) was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He lived through the Third Reich under Hitler; though his father, a government servant, was a Nazi resistor and Ratzinger himself entered the seminary in preparation for priesthood in his teens, he was conscripted into mandatory service for the Hitler Youth and drafted into the German airforce. He deserted his post and was captured by American soldiers as a prisoner of war for 18 months before being released and returning to his seminary studies.
Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes
VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Passes Away At 95! Vatican Shares His Spiritual Testament As His Final Thoughts On The Church! RIP
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Passes Away At 95! Vatican Shares His Spiritual Testament As His Final Thoughts On The Church! RIP. Farewell to Benedict XVI: ‘Humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord’. The 95-year-old Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on Saturday at 9:34 AM in his residence...
Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95 after battle with illness
Former Pope Benedict XVI, who led the Catholic Church from 2005 until his resignation in 2013, has died at the age of 95, the Vatican has announced. A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”In a revolutionary act, Benedict became the first pope in some 600 years to resign in 2013. He had been living in the Vatican since then and continued to wear the white dress of papacy...
Former Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95, began Monday in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral later this week.
Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope
ALTOETTING, Germany (AP) — Mourners lined up quietly in the gold-adorned Collegiate Church of Altoetting in Pope Benedict XVI’s Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to one of this German region’s most famous sons, who died on Saturday. Parents held their children’s hands tightly, older couples and nuns looked on in sorrow as they waited for their turn to write down their thoughts in a book of condolences, which was laid out next to a black-framed picture of the smiling pope in front of the altar. The emeritus pope died after a long illness at age 95 in Rome, but many Catholic Bavarians have always felt especially close to him because of their shared ancestry, dubbing him the “Bavarian Pope.” Believers from across the southern German state headed to the Catholic pilgrimage town of Altoetting to share their grief. The town is famous for its statue of the Virgin Mary, who is said to have miraculous healing powers. Benedict — who was born in the nearby village of Marktl — came here many times, even as a child with his parents, to pray to the “black Madonna,” as locals call her affectionately.
What to know about traveling for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral
Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Benedict on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square, according to the Vatican.
In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XVI's legacy
NEW YORK (AP) — In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse and expanding the role of women in the church. Professor Kathleen Sprows Cummings, director of the University of Notre Dame’s Cushwa Center for the Study of American Catholicism, depicted Benedict as “a man of unwavering faith, deep conviction and towering intellect,” yet added that he left “a complicated legacy.” She noted that last February, following a report that implicated him in the cover-up of sexual abuse during the years he served as Archbishop of Munich, Benedict “acknowledged his failure to act decisively at times in confronting sexual abusers.” Steven Millies, a professor of public theology at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, noted that Benedict – before becoming pope – had a lead role in enforcing church discipline at a time when the sex-abuse crisis was making headlines in the U.S. two decades ago.
Thousands of Catholics pay respects to former pope Benedict XVI
Thousands of Catholics have begun queueing at the Vatican to pay their respects to the former pope Benedict XVI, with some hoping he would be canonised as a saint. Benedict died on Saturday, aged 95, and his body was transferred from a Vatican monastery to St Peter’s Basilica on Monday at 7am, where it will lie in state for three days before his funeral on Thursday.
Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI’s death
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “kindness” in his first public comments since the death of the retired pontiff. Francis thanked Benedict on Saturday for “his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these final years of retired life.”. Speaking...
'The pope is gone': Catholics gather at Vatican City to mourn Pope Benedict's death
“He’s with God now, and that’s what’s important,” said Althea Reyes, a nun who was in St. Peter’s Square when she learned of Benedict's death.
Pope Benedict XVI has passed away at the age of 95
Pope Benedict XVI, hosted by the 316th Wing and the Air Force District of WashingtonPhoto byWikimedia Commons. The late Pope Benedict XVI has passed away. The former pope had major health issues, and physicians helped him sleep at night. The first pope to step down in recent decades, former Pope Benedict XVI, passed away at 95.
