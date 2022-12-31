Read full article on original website
Melcher-Dallas Begins 2nd Leg Of The Basketball Season At Murray Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will head to Murray tonight to face the Mustangs to begin the second part of the basketball season. The Melcher-Dallas girls are 3-4, but have won their last three and hope to take that momentum plus getting better at some key points by Coach Kelsey Goff in the break. The boys also bring a winning streak into tonight’s contest as the Saints hope to pick up where they left off before the break. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports they need to be ready to go since there will be several games packed into a short amount of time.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Relying On Defense Moving Forward
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad will take a three game winning streak into the second part of the season with a road trip to Murray on Tuesday. In the three game winning streak the Saints have averaged 48 points per game and allowing only 30. Addi Wadle has also opened up scoring in the last three and Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports Wadle is starting to trust her teammates more with making plays and taking that pressure off of her. Goff says defense will be the heavy emphasis moving forward knowing they have not shot the ball well. The Saints game with Murray will begin at 6:00.
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Return to the Court Tonight at Newton
The Pella Christian basketball teams resume competition tonight with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Newton. In the girls game, both the Eagles and Cardinals enter the contest searching for their first conference win in four tries this season. Overall, the Pella Christian girls have a 1-7 record while Newton sits at 2-5. Eagles head coach Jordan Dyk knows his team has a great opportunity to pick up that first conference win but says his team must execute in order to do so.
Norwalk basketball teams host DC-G; bowlers take on Bondurant-Farrar
The holiday break is over for Norwalk High School and the season resumes today for the Warrior bowling and basketball teams. The Norwalk bowlers will be competing at Great Escape in Pleasant Hill against Bondurant-Farrar at 3:15 p.m. The Warrior girls bring a 3-2 dual record into the meet while the boys are 2-3. The Bluejay girls are 4-1 and the boys squad is 3-2.
Unselfishness Guiding Knoxville Girls Basketball This Season
As the basketball season starts back up for Knoxville on Tuesday, the Panthers girls will start off the second part of the season with a battle for first place in the South Central Conference as class 2A #5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont comes to town. The Panthers are 5-2 after the first part of the season, and it is due in large part to the unselfishness of the players. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the Dunkin Sisters and Brittany Bacorn have been the main scoring threats this season, they have not cared who gets the points, or how they are scored.
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson starts 2023 unbeaten as Norwalk wrestlers set for return to the mats
The Norwalk boys wrestling team returns to action later this week with a Little Hawkeye Conference dual at Pella on Thursday and a dual tournament Saturday at Iowa City West. The Warriors enter the new year with a 2-3 overall record, a 2-1 mark in Little Hawkeye duals and a new No. 1-ranked individual in senior Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.
Knoxville And EBF Square Off For 1st Place In The SCC Tonight
1st place is on the line in the South Central Conference in Knoxville in both the girls and boys basketball games as Knoxville hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont tonight. The girls are a game back from the Rockets in a tie for 2nd place with Clarke at 4-1. The Rockets have blasted off to a 9-0 record and many of their games have not been close. Panthers Coach Matt Ritchhart hopes the work on rebounding during the break will help his team. Meanwhile the boys game will also be a showdown for 1st place with both Knoxville and EBF at 5-0 atop the conference. Like the girls squad, EBF is unbeaten in eight games with few close. Knoxville Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they will have to play their best game of the season to knock off the Rockets, but he adds it is more fun to be playing games this important and having a chance to get a quality win.
Iowa State signee JJ Kohl wins accuracy challenge during Under Armour practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With 2023 Under Armour All-America Game set to be played Tuesday night (5 p.m. ET, ESPN), close to 100 of the nation's top seniors got together Monday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports for one final walk-through. While the 90-minute session was mostly done...
Iowa State back, Missouri in latest AP basketball rankings
(KMAland) -- Iowa State is back and Missouri is in the latest top 25 rankings from the Associated Press. The Cyclones are ranked No. 25 while Missouri is No. 20 and Kansas moved up to No. 3. View the regional conference teams that are ranked this week below. 1. Purdue.
Dutch Women Repeat as Soccer Sportsmanship Award Winners
For the seventh straight season, the Central College women’s soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The honor is awarded at four levels for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game. The Dutch received the Bronze Award. Levels are based on a percentage calculated by the total number of yellow or red cards received by players and coaches divided by the team’s number of games. In 18 games, the Dutch received six yellow cards and no red cards.
Gerrit Vander Meiden
Funeral services for Gerrit Vander Meiden, age 95, of Pella will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6th, at Heartland Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Thursday with family present from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Union Street Players Select Cast for Spring Show
The Union Street Players have the cast selected for their next show. “Three Bags Full” by Jerome Chodorov and directed by Denise Gregory is coming to the Pella Community Center March 11 through 19th. Here is the cast list:. Jenkins—Doug DeWolf. Kathleen—Sarah Maxwell. Bascom Barlow—Spencer Vermeer...
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Recap, Part One
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Dameon Place recaps this past weekend at the Rose Parade.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Pearson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tyler Pearson, Career and College Readiness Coordinator for Knoxville High School as we discuss helping students figure out what they want to do with their lives following high school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Pella Regional Announces First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center announced the birth of its first baby in 2023, a little girl. Willow Faith Meyers was born at 11:57 AM on January 1st. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller
Funeral services for Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller, 20, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church in Indianola, IA with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials contributions may be given to the family in Jesse’s name. In honor of Jesse, family requests no suits or ties. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
