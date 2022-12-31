Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National Championship
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric River
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the week
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
kniakrls.com
Union Street Players Select Cast for Spring Show
The Union Street Players have the cast selected for their next show. “Three Bags Full” by Jerome Chodorov and directed by Denise Gregory is coming to the Pella Community Center March 11 through 19th. Here is the cast list:. Jenkins—Doug DeWolf. Kathleen—Sarah Maxwell. Bascom Barlow—Spencer Vermeer...
An Iowa Teen is Competing on a Food Network Show
If you're a fan of shows on the Food Network, keep an eye out for a talented Iowan! According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, a 13-year-old kid named Nash Roe is making a name for himself on the competition series 'Kids Baking Championship.'. 'Kids Baking Championship'...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Recap, Part One
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Dameon Place recaps this past weekend at the Rose Parade.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Parks and Rec Annual Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Parks and Rec Director Doug Bylund about the annual report presented to the Indianola City Council. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
ottumwaradio.com
Pella Regional Announces First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center announced the birth of its first baby in 2023, a little girl. Willow Faith Meyers was born at 11:57 AM on January 1st. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch Heading West Today for Pasadena
The Pella Marching Dutch are departing today for the school’s 3rd ever trip to the prestigious Rose Parade, with participation in the event considered the highest possible honor for any high school marching band to achieve in the United States. Former Directors of the Pella Marching Dutch Guy Blair...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Report Thanks Community
Indianola Parks and Rec presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council in December, outlining the programs, participation, and accomplishments for the department over 2022. Director Doug Bylund tells KNIA News he appreciates the support from the council and community, in addition to businesses and organizations who help them out each year.
kniakrls.com
Katy-Dids Closes up Shop
Katy-Dids grocery store in Bussey announced they have closed their doors for good. Candy Evans, store owner, says her heart is broken as she thanks those who have done business with her over the years. .It was announced that the redemption center will resume business in January.
fox32chicago.com
Dog tied up, abandoned at Iowa airport while owner catches flight alone
DES MOINES, Iowa - The avalanche of flight cancelations and delays over the holiday period forced many travelers to take drastic actions to make it to their destinations. But animal advocates in Iowa are shocked after one owner left a dog stranded at an airport after being unable to board a flight with the pet.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Pearson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tyler Pearson, Career and College Readiness Coordinator for Knoxville High School as we discuss helping students figure out what they want to do with their lives following high school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Squads in American Rivers Conference Standings
The Simpson men’s basketball squad is just one game back from the top spot in the American Rivers Conference standings heading into 2023, while the Storm women have work to do if they want to continue their streak of making the postseason tournament. The Storm men are 2-1 with victories over Coe and Wartburg and only falling to 3-0 Loras, while the Storm women are 0-3, falling to Coe, Wartburg, and Loras. The Storm basketball squads begin ARC play tomorrow evening on the road at Buena Vista.
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
kniakrls.com
Gerrit Vander Meiden
Funeral services for Gerrit Vander Meiden, age 95, of Pella will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6th, at Heartland Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Thursday with family present from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
kniakrls.com
DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville Car Maintenance Tires, Batteries, Gas
There are several things to consider during winter when it comes to dealing with the weather and taking care of your vehicle. Terry Gholson, Fixed Operations Manager at DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville tells KNIA/KRLS News, make sure there is plenty of gas in the vehicle in case you get stranded. It’s also important to have good tires and a strong battery.
kniakrls.com
Dutch Women Repeat as Soccer Sportsmanship Award Winners
For the seventh straight season, the Central College women’s soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The honor is awarded at four levels for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game. The Dutch received the Bronze Award. Levels are based on a percentage calculated by the total number of yellow or red cards received by players and coaches divided by the team’s number of games. In 18 games, the Dutch received six yellow cards and no red cards.
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
