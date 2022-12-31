The Simpson men’s basketball squad is just one game back from the top spot in the American Rivers Conference standings heading into 2023, while the Storm women have work to do if they want to continue their streak of making the postseason tournament. The Storm men are 2-1 with victories over Coe and Wartburg and only falling to 3-0 Loras, while the Storm women are 0-3, falling to Coe, Wartburg, and Loras. The Storm basketball squads begin ARC play tomorrow evening on the road at Buena Vista.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO