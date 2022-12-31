ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football vs. Kansas State Sugar Bowl game: Our final score predictions are in

By Dani Mohr, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0TSI_0jzWB6jT00

Alabama football is facing off against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl game on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats just missed the College Football Playoff and will compete in the high-level bowl game in New Orleans at Caesar's Superdome, home of the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

The Crimson Tide will look to dominate against the Big 12 champion Kansas State to end the season finale. Key players including Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson chose to participate in the matchup while Kansas State backup quarterback Will Howard steps in for an injured Adrian Martinez.

Will Alabama football take down Kansas State? Here's what our experts had to say.

Nick Kelly, Alabama football beat reporter

Alabama 30, Kansas State 20: Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. participating helps the Crimson Tide immensely. The key will be making sure Alabama plays with intensity despite this not being a playoff game. If the Crimson Tide doesn't come out sharp, Kansas State will have a shot to win this, despite Alabama having the talent edge

Chase Goodbread, sports columnist

Alabama 34, Kansas State 24: Had Bryce Young and Will Anderson decided not to play, there would be every reason to call the Wildcats in an upset. This is a major opportunity for the Big 12 champs to raise KSU's profile as a program, and they'll bring the passion to match the moment. Young and Anderson, however, will be the best player on the field at any given time, and you can expect big performances in what will almost certainly be their farewell game at the college level.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Alabama 31, Kansas State 28: The Wildcats are plenty dangerous. Just ask Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech or TCU. K-State boasts a dependable ground game and steady defense. A Wildcats victory wouldn't be much of an upset. But you can't expect me to pick against Bryce Young in the final game of his college career. He'll take a final bow as Alabama's quarterback in style in New Orleans.

Alabama 41, Kansas State 20: The Wildcats are scrappy and better than you think. But their chance to win this game ended with the word that all of Alabama’s stars, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., are participating. The Crimson Tide has too much talent, and this doesn’t look like a team that doesn’t want to be in the Sugar Bowl.

Nick Gray, trending sports reporter

Alabama 42, Kansas State 31: This is a game that could have been ripe for an upset — until Bryce Young announced he was playing in it.

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
