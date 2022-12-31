ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingdom of the Sun basketball: Winter Haven tops Olympia, Jizzle James to win championship

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago
Vanguard High School was abuzz with championship and placement basketball games on Friday as the Kingdom of the Sun tournament came to a close.

A pair of Division I prospects squared off in the fifth-place game. The consolation game saw two of the most productive players in the tournament lock horns.

Vanguard filled in for P.K. Yonge in the third-place game.

And, Winter Haven and Olympia delivered an instant classic in the final with the Blue Devils taking home the championship in the nightcap.

We break down each game from championship Friday and one key reason each team won.

Fifth-Place Game:Covington Catholic 76, Pickerington Central 62

Ohio State commit Devin Royal and Miami (Ohio) commit Evan Ipsaro battled for the lead in the first half. Each team made plays to push the lead back and forth. In the second half, Covington Catholic separated itself from the Ohio-based team, heating up down the stretch as Pickerington Central cooled off.

Reason Covington Catholic won: The Kentucky team surrounds its star player with shooters and high IQ basketball players. Ipsaro’s supporting cast was the difference as time expired. Covington Catholic made 11 threes compared to Pickerington’s five. Their overall accuracy made all the difference in their last game.

Consolation Game: Suncoast 67, Shady Spring 47

Suncoast started slowly, scoring five points in the first quarter. Shady Spring deserved much of the credit for stifling Suncoast’s inside game. The West Virginian team wouldn’t have as much success with their plan in the next three quarters. Suncoast ramped up their defense, creating turnovers and easy offense in transition as it turned the tide. That softened the defense and allowed Suncoast to push a depleted Shady Spring team in the second half.

Reason Suncoast won: The Chargers took advantage of Shady Spring’s lack of size. They played through 6-foot-8 all-tournament selection Ian Smikle, which caused problems for the opposing team. Shady Spring’s best player, Brady Chapman, fouled out early in the fourth quarter, stalling their offense. Between being down a star player and being outscored 17-11 at the free-throw line sank Shady Spring.

Third Place Game: Providence 73, Vanguard 33

When P.K. Yonge pulled out of the third-place event, host Vanguard stepped up. Without a game plan for one of the better teams in Jacksonville, it was hard for the Knights to slow down three Division I ball players and a cohort of teammates with their own collegiate basketball opportunities. Providence led from the start and never relinquished the lead.

Reason Providence won: Vanguard faced size and skill like the Knights haven’t seen this season. Providence took advantage of its size and attacked the paint when possible. Their style of play and high-level prospects edged Vanguard out early and they never looked back.

Championship Game: Winter Haven 74, Olympia 69

The most anticipated matchup of the tournament ended as many expected. Winter Haven came out on top, but only after surviving a fight from Cincinnati commit Jizzle James and Olympia. Both teams made significant runs throughout the game, but the Blue Devils had more firepower. Their depth answered for every bright spot James showed in the championship game.

Reason Winter Haven won: Kjei Parker was the difference in this game. His team played well, but his 27 points nearly neutralized James’ 31 points. The senior stepped up for his team when shots weren’t falling.

“I’ve been playing to win lately. I knew my team was going to come,” said Parker. “We have very good players on our team, and tonight was my night to step up. I had to step up as a leader and a senior.”

