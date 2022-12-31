Read full article on original website
$250 stands in the way of Binance Coin bulls- is a breakout imminent?
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The resistance in the $250-$260 region would need to be broken for short-term bulls to enter the market with some confidence. Bitcoin did not initiate a longer-term trend as...
Litecoin surges in percentage of monthly users in a year: Can LTC rally?
Litecoin monthly use in a year increased by over 109%. LTC has been on an uptrend, with over a 6% increase in value in the past 48 hours. Litecoin [LTC] saw a remarkable price surge that began as 2023 concluded. In addition, Litecoin recently declared that its monthly use had climbed by over 100% in just a year.
Bitcoin [BTC] to be haunted by the bears in 2023? Yes, say these metrics
New data suggests that Bitcoin holders have started selling their BTC at a loss. Whales started to lose interest as selling pressure grew, however, traders remained optimistic. According to 2 January 2023 tweet, the majority of Bitcoin [BTC] holders have started to lose faith in the king coin. Reportedly, the net realized losses for Bitcoin are similar to that of historic BTC bottoms.
Solana [SOL] retests former range lows: Are further gains unlikely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Short-term market structure and momentum were strongly bullish at press time. The spot CVD has declined, which meant that sellers have the upper hand. Solana [SOL] sellers have...
Bitcoin: Know this about the state of BTC as you occupy trade positions in 2023
A few on-chain data suggest further price downsides in 2023. Upon assessing Bitcoin’s [BTC] investment trends of 2022, investors could have to think before going deeper into the BTC pool. According to CryptoQuant analyst Wenry BTC holders should brace for a further decline in value in 2023. Starting off...
Chiliz [CHZ]: Before you decide to buy or not to buy, read this
CHZ is temporarily ranked as the most traded token by the top 100 ETH whales. Its price has been on a consistent decline since FTX’s collapse. Chiliz [CHZ] recently found favor with top Ethereum [ETH] whales as the altcoin momentarily flipped Shiba Inu [SHIB] as the most traded token by this cohort of investors, data from WhaleStats revealed.
Bitcoin investors may have to wait for the ball to appear in BTC’s court. Here’s why…
New data and analysis suggested that the bear market might sustain for a while. Bitcoin metrics and market indicators also painted a bearish picture for BTC. The new year was not as promising as the Bitcoin [BTC] community expected. This was because the king coin didn’t manage to register gains in terms of its price.
What FTX had to do with Alameda’s bad XRP bet
Alameda made big losses during the 2018 crypto crash. SBF was seeking new lenders since the start of 2019 and even sponsored Binance Blockchain Week for the same purpose. FTX was founded after SBF was inspired by the failures of crypto exchanges in 2019. The FTX and Alameda tale continue...
Key lessons from Bitcoin [BTC] in 2022 and what to expect in 2023
Navigating the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, has been a rough rollercoaster in 2022. That chapter is now closed and we have now entered into new unchartered territory. Every crypto enthusiast and their dog are now wondering whether 2023 will bring good tidings or whether it will turn out worse than 2022.
Bitcoin: Don’t panic, here’s why BTC’s drop to $15,000 could act in your favor
The $15,000 price mark could be a good price bottom for BTC. The SOPR 30MA showed that a bottom formation might be on BTC’s horizon. A further decline to the $15,000 price range could mark the price bottom for leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], CryptoQuant analyst Nakju opined in a report.
Bitcoin slips beneath $16.7k, but here are two support levels to watch out for
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Bitcoin was bearish on higher timeframes. December’s lows at $16,256 could be tagged before a move higher, but should you buy the dip?
Loopring [LRC] sees increased distribution as new trading year commences
Loopring suffered a decline in TVL in 2022. LRC continues to record increased token sell-offs. As the ongoing crypto winter lingers in the new year, LRC, the native token that powers leading layer 2 zkRollup protocol Loopring, was among the top ten cryptocurrency assets by trading volume among the top 500 Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours.
Cosmos: Increased token accumulation could mean this for ATOM and its investors
ATOM’s price is about to break the $10 mark which is necessary for bullish sentiments to return to the market. ATOM is currently seeing increased coin accumulation. Bullish conviction set to return to the Cosmos [ATOM] market as altcoin prepared to breach the $10 price mark, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
