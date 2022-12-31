ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

2022 was an eventful year. Here are some of the top stories of note for Amarillo.

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

Due to a very eventful year, it was difficult to narrow down to just 10 stories.

Weather wise, despite a handful of snowstorms and rainfall, drought conditions persisted. The Amarillo area and Texas Panhandle saw its share of crashes and crimes; protests and rallies; runs and vigils.

But Potter and Randall counties also saw growth, with several new schools opening and businesses coming and going. Buc-ee's fanfare was put on hold. CVMR announced a rare earth processing plant planned in Amarillo. The beef processing industry was set to expand, and the new Amarillo distribution center opened, bringing in many new jobs. Major fundraising campaigns were announced, while some non-profits that struggled include the Salvation Army, which had its truck stolen and later recovered.

On a lighter note, more people ventured outdoors as various festivities returned to in-person events.

The impact from international, national and state news stories was felt locally, and national shortages and supply chain issues continued to impact the area's economy. Look for more stories reviewing specific categories, including education, city business, agriculture, veterans and more, in the early part of 2023.

In the spirit of a New Year's countdown, here are just a few of the noteworthy happenings from throughout 2022.

No. 1 - Civic Center lawsuit

After months of litigation and two days of testimony, retired Potter County Judge William Sowder issued a judgment in October that struck down a proposed ordinance from the city of Amarillo to secure funding for its Amarillo Civic Center Complex. Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly filed a lawsuit against the city in the wake of the city's plan adopted in May to issue $260 million in tax notes to renovate and expand the aging civic center. In the ruling, Sowder voided the TIRZ amendment and found that the city of Amarillo had also violated the Texas Open Meeting Act, sections of the Texas Government Code and Texas Tax Code and also said the facility was not a public work. Amarillo voters had rejected a proposition on the ballot to finance civic center renovations in 2020.

More: Judge denies motion on modifying judgment in Amarillo Civic Center lawsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfxoG_0jzWAHSq00

No. 2 - Cadillac Fire

In February, at the start of an active wildfire season, a fire spread from the median of Interstate 40, destroyed four homes and 11 outbuildings and threatened nearly 250 other structures. The Cadillac Fire tore through the Indian Hills Neighborhood of northwest Amarillo . One resident who lost his home of 70 years to the fire was alerted by friends, who had arrived to help. The dry conditions brought other wildfires to the region and burn bans for Randall and Potter counties for most of the year, including the use of fireworks in July. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), since Jan. 1, TAMFS and local fire departments have responded to more than 11,000 wildfires for over 645,000 acres across the state.

More: If not for them, 'I don't think I'd be here': Man loses home of 70 years to Cadillac Fire

No. 3 - Election season

Gov. Greg Abbott defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the November election after heavy campaigning by both camps. Many other Republican incumbents were re-elected, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as local candidates including state Rep. Four Price and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, who defeated Democratic challenger Kathleen Brown from Wichita Falls.

More: Gov. Greg Abbott attends 'Get out the Vote' rally in Amarillo

In the March Republican Primary, Midland oil and gas businessman Kevin Sparks effectively won the state Senator seat for District 31, which had been held by Kel Seliger since 2004. Seliger had decided he would not seek re-election after District 31 was reconfigured as part of redistricting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ay2Kr_0jzWAHSq00

No. 4 - Uvalde school shooting

Local and state school districts revisited their school safety plans after tragedy unfolded May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, when 19 elementary school children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School by a former student. As the state, nation and community mourned in the days that followed, proposals surfaced for more mental health services, armed teachers and more school officers. Locally, police looked into threats and some students with firearms were stopped without incident after officials were alerted about the situations by the "if you see something, say something" strategy.

More: Back to school: Area districts make security adjustments ahead of new school year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHh8Y_0jzWAHSq00

No. 5 - Russia-Ukraine conflict

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February, local vigils and fundraisers were held to help families caught in the crosshairs. Members of the Amarillo community gathered at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in May to hold a candlelight vigil, and a "Run Your Buns for Ukraine" 5K and 1 mile run was held at John Stiff Park. Amarillo residents, including those of Kind House Ukraine Bakery, have been advocating for and raising funds to help families who were able to make it out of Ukraine, as towns were left in rubble and thousands were killed. In addition, the Kwahadi Museum also raised funds through its public museum event that were given to Kind House. In December, the Amarillo City Council approved a cultural sister city agreement with the Ukrainian city of Dnipro .

More: Amarillo community holds prayer vigil to support Ukraine

No. 6 - Abortion law overturned

After news leaked of the Roe vs. Wade ruling possibly being overturned, it drew attention from pro-life and pro-choice sides, and the Supreme Court's official decision later that year effectively made abortions illegal in Texas, with state law banning almost all abortions. The high court's overturning of the landmark 1973 ruling led to local changes, protests, ordinances and more lawsuits, with the question of women's rights staying in the spotlight.

More: March for Your Rights rally hosted in downtown Amarillo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uj82L_0jzWAHSq00

No. 7 - Tri-State Fair shooting

The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo's “Dancin' in the Dirt” concert series announcement and the fairgrounds' future master plan were unfortunately not its biggest news. On Sept. 19, four people were shot, leading officials to close the fair and reopen with increased security measures. Potter County officials honored Potter County Deputy William “Jake” Snyder and volunteer firefighter for Potter County Fire and Rescue Station 4 Brady Carrol for going above and beyond in the apprehension of the active shooter. Both first responders were working security at the fair and were injured along with a bystander when the juvenile suspect opened fire, with Snyder returning fire and hitting the suspect. A 17-year-old was later booked into the Potter County jail after being treated for his wounds.

More: Suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting booked into Potter County jail

No. 8 - The death of Queen Elizabeth II

The 70-year-reign of Queen Elizabeth II came to an end with her sudden death Sept. 8, sending shockwaves through her nation and the rest of the world. In West Texas, the British Consulate out of Houston was originally scheduled to be at a tree planting ceremony at the West Texas A&M University campus in Canyon, which was delayed due to the Queen's death. Hundreds of thousands of people paid their respects as the queen's coffin lay in state at Westminster Hall in London, with crowds waiting hours in line outside in the cold before the Queen's funeral. Meanwhile, WT officials gathered on campus to plant a tree honoring her memory as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Program, which had resulted in more than a million trees planted in her name.

No. 9 - Dalhart firefighters mourned

It was a tough year for first responders. In an outpouring of support, first responders from all over Texas and other neighboring states gathered to pay their respects to Dalhart Fire Chief Curtis Brown and volunteer firefighter Brendan Torres, who died Oct. 4 returning from a scene, when they were involved in a head-on crash on US Highway 54. Brown, 51 was born in Dalhart and served the department for 28 years. Torres, 19, just a year prior graduated from Dalhart High School before following in the path of his brother Devin Vigil in joining the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department. Oct. 6, 2022, was proclaimed as a “Celebration of Life Day” for the two by Dallam and Hartley County officials, and memorial markers depicting the firefighters with wings were placed near the crash site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIDNk_0jzWAHSq00

No. 10 - Higher ed fundraising campaigns, expansions

In December, it was announced that West Texas A&M University's One West fundraising campaign, which started in September 2021, has raised $116 million of its $125 million goal, or 93% of the total. This came after the latest in major donation announcements, with WT President Emeritus Russell C. Long and wife Natrelle Hedrick Long's $2.1 million planned gift to WT for establishing a companion animal science program of study. One of the major gifts in the last fiscal year included a $5 million gift to rename the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium by the families of Barbara and the late Ray Bain and Stanley and the late Geneva Schaeffer.

Over at Amarillo College, FirstBank Southwest donated $3 million to benefit AC's newly established athletics program. AC's fundraising campaign, announced in October as "Badger Bold," is the community college's first comprehensive campaign in its 93-year history. AC moved into its "public phase," following the “quiet phase” that garnered $31.5 million, or 70 percent of the campaign's overall goal. And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was on hand to celebrate with the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April, celebrating the vet school's opening and first class.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 2022 was an eventful year. Here are some of the top stories of note for Amarillo.

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

If I Had 2 Million Dollars I Would NOT Buy This Amarillo, TX Home

There are so many beautiful properties and homes across the state of Texas that are currently for sale. From the outside this home in Amarillo, TX looks nice and even when you look inside there are some beautiful aspects of this place. But then you start noticing the pink walls and ridiculous wallpaper, while I realize all of those things could be changed, even if I had the $2 million dollars to spend on a house this would not be the home for me.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale

There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best gyms in Amarillo for a budget-friendly new year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many Americans have committed to starting and keeping new habits in 2023, including saving money and exercising more often. However, those broader goals can leave some wondering where to begin. For those aiming to get active in the Amarillo area without breaking the bank, MyHighPlains.com took to social media, Tripadvisor, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former Texas House District 87 representative dies

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
TEXAS STATE
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo News Years Day Shooting

A downtown shooting in Amarillo Sunday night has Amarillo police investigating. It happened at 1:18 a.m. New Year’s Day morning at 700 South Polk Street. When officers responded, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds, And both were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

New Year New Babies

The first baby born in Amarillo in 2023 was born at BSA Hospital. Ren Thompson was delivered at 1:04 a.m., weighed in at 8 lbs. 4 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long. The proud parents — Tabitha and Russell Thompson — received a congratulatory basket from BSA to celebrate the birth.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher

Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport cruising along in spite of challenging times

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wanna get away? After having four airlines serving the city briefly, Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) is back to three carriers after Allegiant Air departed in September. Michael Connor is the Director of Aviation at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, and told us that while it’s unfortunate, it didn’t have […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Potter County GOP Encourages Fairly to Run for Mayor

The Potter County Republican Party passed a resolution tonight calling on Alex Fairly to run for Mayor of Amarillo. The resolution, which was passed unanimously by the county party's Executive Committee, follows months of calls for the local businessman to seek the office. Notably, Congressman Ronny Jackson stated last month that Fairly would have his support if he runs.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd

On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy