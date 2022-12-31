2022 was an eventful year. Here are some of the top stories of note for Amarillo.

Due to a very eventful year, it was difficult to narrow down to just 10 stories.

Weather wise, despite a handful of snowstorms and rainfall, drought conditions persisted. The Amarillo area and Texas Panhandle saw its share of crashes and crimes; protests and rallies; runs and vigils.

But Potter and Randall counties also saw growth, with several new schools opening and businesses coming and going. Buc-ee's fanfare was put on hold. CVMR announced a rare earth processing plant planned in Amarillo. The beef processing industry was set to expand, and the new Amarillo distribution center opened, bringing in many new jobs. Major fundraising campaigns were announced, while some non-profits that struggled include the Salvation Army, which had its truck stolen and later recovered.

On a lighter note, more people ventured outdoors as various festivities returned to in-person events.

The impact from international, national and state news stories was felt locally, and national shortages and supply chain issues continued to impact the area's economy. Look for more stories reviewing specific categories, including education, city business, agriculture, veterans and more, in the early part of 2023.

In the spirit of a New Year's countdown, here are just a few of the noteworthy happenings from throughout 2022.

No. 1 - Civic Center lawsuit

After months of litigation and two days of testimony, retired Potter County Judge William Sowder issued a judgment in October that struck down a proposed ordinance from the city of Amarillo to secure funding for its Amarillo Civic Center Complex. Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly filed a lawsuit against the city in the wake of the city's plan adopted in May to issue $260 million in tax notes to renovate and expand the aging civic center. In the ruling, Sowder voided the TIRZ amendment and found that the city of Amarillo had also violated the Texas Open Meeting Act, sections of the Texas Government Code and Texas Tax Code and also said the facility was not a public work. Amarillo voters had rejected a proposition on the ballot to finance civic center renovations in 2020.

No. 2 - Cadillac Fire

In February, at the start of an active wildfire season, a fire spread from the median of Interstate 40, destroyed four homes and 11 outbuildings and threatened nearly 250 other structures. The Cadillac Fire tore through the Indian Hills Neighborhood of northwest Amarillo . One resident who lost his home of 70 years to the fire was alerted by friends, who had arrived to help. The dry conditions brought other wildfires to the region and burn bans for Randall and Potter counties for most of the year, including the use of fireworks in July. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), since Jan. 1, TAMFS and local fire departments have responded to more than 11,000 wildfires for over 645,000 acres across the state.

No. 3 - Election season

Gov. Greg Abbott defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the November election after heavy campaigning by both camps. Many other Republican incumbents were re-elected, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as local candidates including state Rep. Four Price and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, who defeated Democratic challenger Kathleen Brown from Wichita Falls.

In the March Republican Primary, Midland oil and gas businessman Kevin Sparks effectively won the state Senator seat for District 31, which had been held by Kel Seliger since 2004. Seliger had decided he would not seek re-election after District 31 was reconfigured as part of redistricting.

No. 4 - Uvalde school shooting

Local and state school districts revisited their school safety plans after tragedy unfolded May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, when 19 elementary school children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School by a former student. As the state, nation and community mourned in the days that followed, proposals surfaced for more mental health services, armed teachers and more school officers. Locally, police looked into threats and some students with firearms were stopped without incident after officials were alerted about the situations by the "if you see something, say something" strategy.

No. 5 - Russia-Ukraine conflict

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February, local vigils and fundraisers were held to help families caught in the crosshairs. Members of the Amarillo community gathered at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in May to hold a candlelight vigil, and a "Run Your Buns for Ukraine" 5K and 1 mile run was held at John Stiff Park. Amarillo residents, including those of Kind House Ukraine Bakery, have been advocating for and raising funds to help families who were able to make it out of Ukraine, as towns were left in rubble and thousands were killed. In addition, the Kwahadi Museum also raised funds through its public museum event that were given to Kind House. In December, the Amarillo City Council approved a cultural sister city agreement with the Ukrainian city of Dnipro .

No. 6 - Abortion law overturned

After news leaked of the Roe vs. Wade ruling possibly being overturned, it drew attention from pro-life and pro-choice sides, and the Supreme Court's official decision later that year effectively made abortions illegal in Texas, with state law banning almost all abortions. The high court's overturning of the landmark 1973 ruling led to local changes, protests, ordinances and more lawsuits, with the question of women's rights staying in the spotlight.

No. 7 - Tri-State Fair shooting

The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo's “Dancin' in the Dirt” concert series announcement and the fairgrounds' future master plan were unfortunately not its biggest news. On Sept. 19, four people were shot, leading officials to close the fair and reopen with increased security measures. Potter County officials honored Potter County Deputy William “Jake” Snyder and volunteer firefighter for Potter County Fire and Rescue Station 4 Brady Carrol for going above and beyond in the apprehension of the active shooter. Both first responders were working security at the fair and were injured along with a bystander when the juvenile suspect opened fire, with Snyder returning fire and hitting the suspect. A 17-year-old was later booked into the Potter County jail after being treated for his wounds.

No. 8 - The death of Queen Elizabeth II

The 70-year-reign of Queen Elizabeth II came to an end with her sudden death Sept. 8, sending shockwaves through her nation and the rest of the world. In West Texas, the British Consulate out of Houston was originally scheduled to be at a tree planting ceremony at the West Texas A&M University campus in Canyon, which was delayed due to the Queen's death. Hundreds of thousands of people paid their respects as the queen's coffin lay in state at Westminster Hall in London, with crowds waiting hours in line outside in the cold before the Queen's funeral. Meanwhile, WT officials gathered on campus to plant a tree honoring her memory as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Program, which had resulted in more than a million trees planted in her name.

No. 9 - Dalhart firefighters mourned

It was a tough year for first responders. In an outpouring of support, first responders from all over Texas and other neighboring states gathered to pay their respects to Dalhart Fire Chief Curtis Brown and volunteer firefighter Brendan Torres, who died Oct. 4 returning from a scene, when they were involved in a head-on crash on US Highway 54. Brown, 51 was born in Dalhart and served the department for 28 years. Torres, 19, just a year prior graduated from Dalhart High School before following in the path of his brother Devin Vigil in joining the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department. Oct. 6, 2022, was proclaimed as a “Celebration of Life Day” for the two by Dallam and Hartley County officials, and memorial markers depicting the firefighters with wings were placed near the crash site.

No. 10 - Higher ed fundraising campaigns, expansions

In December, it was announced that West Texas A&M University's One West fundraising campaign, which started in September 2021, has raised $116 million of its $125 million goal, or 93% of the total. This came after the latest in major donation announcements, with WT President Emeritus Russell C. Long and wife Natrelle Hedrick Long's $2.1 million planned gift to WT for establishing a companion animal science program of study. One of the major gifts in the last fiscal year included a $5 million gift to rename the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium by the families of Barbara and the late Ray Bain and Stanley and the late Geneva Schaeffer.

Over at Amarillo College, FirstBank Southwest donated $3 million to benefit AC's newly established athletics program. AC's fundraising campaign, announced in October as "Badger Bold," is the community college's first comprehensive campaign in its 93-year history. AC moved into its "public phase," following the “quiet phase” that garnered $31.5 million, or 70 percent of the campaign's overall goal. And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was on hand to celebrate with the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April, celebrating the vet school's opening and first class.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 2022 was an eventful year. Here are some of the top stories of note for Amarillo.