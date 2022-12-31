Read full article on original website
URARA Symposium Coming to Price
The Utah Rock Art Research Association (URARA) is hosting its 2023 Symposium in Price. Though the symposium isn’t slated to begin until October, field trip leaders and workshop instructors are being sought now. The URARA Symposium will be hosted at USU Eastern from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9. Workshops...
EMERY COUNTY LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY – REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
FOR GASIFICATION TESTING FACILITY TECHNICAL ADVISER SERVICES. Deadline for all submittals is January 10, 2023 ▪ 12:00 P.M. The Emery County Local Building Authority (ECLBA) is soliciting proposals from qualified individuals, educational institutions, firms, and other entities which have experience in providing planning, research support, process design, construction oversight, and related adviser services for specialized energy research laboratories. The right is reserved by the ECLBA to reject any and all statements of qualifications.
