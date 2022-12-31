FOR GASIFICATION TESTING FACILITY TECHNICAL ADVISER SERVICES. Deadline for all submittals is January 10, 2023 ▪ 12:00 P.M. The Emery County Local Building Authority (ECLBA) is soliciting proposals from qualified individuals, educational institutions, firms, and other entities which have experience in providing planning, research support, process design, construction oversight, and related adviser services for specialized energy research laboratories. The right is reserved by the ECLBA to reject any and all statements of qualifications.

EMERY COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO