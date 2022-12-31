ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square ushered in 2023 on Saturday night.

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration returned to pre-pandemic normalcy. After limiting the crowd size in recent years, there were no COVID-19 requirements for this year’s celebration. More than 1.2 billion people were expected to tune in to watch the ball drop, according to the Times Square Alliance.

The party kicked off in Times Square around 6 p.m. The ball started its 60-second drop down the pole at 11:59 p.m.

The New Year’s Eve ball featured 2,688 Waterford crystals that lit up Times Square on Saturday night. Every year, a new theme is introduced, along with a new design for the crystals, and this year’s theme was Gift of Love.

