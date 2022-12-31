Ruben Östlund, the thought-provoking two-time Palme d’Or winning filmmaker, will direct audiences during an interactive screening of his latest film, “Triangle of Sadness,” at the Göteborg Film Festival. Titled “This is Cinema,” the on-site event will see Östlund break the fourth wall and step into the movie theater to challenge as well as engage audiences in the movie, which marks his English-language debut. “The unique selling point of cinema is that we are watching things together and we process the content differently than when we watch things alone. Keeping this tradition alive is important because it’s part of the...

