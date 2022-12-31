ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Man arrested for shooting another man in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach have arrested a man accused of shooting another man Tuesday afternoon. Jarod Vreen, 35, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police say the weapon, a firearm, was found not far from the scene in the 200 block of South Lincoln near Eldorado Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood after 1 injured in shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Daytona Beach. Officers responded to the 200 Block of S. Lincoln Street late Tuesday afternoon where they discovered the victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There remains a large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood in what authorities are calling an active investigation. No other details were immediately released and police are asking residents to avoid the area. It was unclear if a suspect was in custody.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed in Volusia County crash on New Year's Eve, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person Saturday night in Deltona. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies believe that a 2010 Kia...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes

A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials: Florida man arrested for allegedly driving drunk; nearly 4 times over legal limit

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk on Dec. 22 nearly four times over the legal limit, officials say. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post said a concerned citizen had called 911 to report a reckless driver near SR 100 W and County Road on the Thursday before Christmas. The man’s breath alcohol level was .301 when he arrived at the jail. FCSO said that is nearly four times the legal limit.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy