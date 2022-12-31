Read full article on original website
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron had no problem with Mitchell breaking his Cavaliers scoring record
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
CBS Sports
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history
Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
Colin Cowherd Urges LeBron James To Join Luka Doncic On Dallas Mavericks
Colin Cowherd explains why going to the Dallas Mavericks would be a good move for LeBron James.
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
Kyrie Irving predicted Donovan Mitchell’s big night after Call of Duty session
Donovan Mitchell went off for 71 points on Monday night. Kyrie Irving was gaming with him that afternoon and knew something big was coming. Donovan Mitchell has had some big scoring nights in his career but Monday night took the cake. He finished the Cavs’ overtime win over the Bulls with 71 points, shooting 23-of-34 from the field, 7-of-15 from beyond the arc, and 20-of-25 from the free-throw line. He scored 16 in the first half, 42 in the second and 13 in overtime.
Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for his seventh straight victory. He’s the fourth goalie in Kings history to have such a streak. Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for Los Angeles. Jason Robertson for Dallas scored to extend his points streak to eight games. Miro Heiskanen also scored.
Sixers' Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced on Tuesday. It's Embiid's fifth Player of the Month award of his career, which breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most honors in Sixers franchise history. Embiid averaged 35.4 points per game and shot 54.5% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers last month. Embiid and Western Conference Player of the Month Luka Doncic were the only players in the NBA to post such numbers in December. Embiid led the Sixers to a 9-4 record in December,...
Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell's 71-Piece Earns Rave Review From LeBron James
The former Cleveland champ shouted out the current Cavs star.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Explains The Difference In His Approach Today From When He Was An 18-Year-Old
Another day and yet another LeBron James masterpiece. Just a couple of nights after dropping 47 points on the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron made it back-to-back 40-point games as he scored 43 against the Charlotte Hornets to lead the Lakers to a second-straight win. Those two performances mean he is now...
FOX Sports
Mitchell's masterpiece: Cavs star scores 71 points in win
A towel strewn over his shoulders, still in his uniform after the game, Donovan Mitchell wearily took a seat and looked at the boxscore that had been placed in front of him. Someone standing nearby asked if he needed anything, and Mitchell politely declined. “I’m good,” Mitchell said. “I’m as...
