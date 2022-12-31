Federal money drives outdoor employment opportunities, more stories | A LOOK BACK

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado steps in to transport immigrants to other states
Gov. Jared Polis confirmed Tuesday the influx of immigrants arriving in Denver compelled the state step in and help transport immigrants to their "desired destination" — meaning cities in other states. The City of Denver has been doing this since at least early December when a busload of immigrants,...
Workers in half the country will see major pay increase in 2023
Washington, D.C., and over half the states in the United States are raising their minimum wage this year, with residents of the nation's capital getting the biggest boost.
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
These are the states raising minimum wage in 2023 — see the full list and adjusted rates
The hikes are the result of several factors like inflation, state legislation, and ballot measures, and will most benefit women and workers of colors.
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
California’s oil, gas workers will find new jobs but need help: report
As California ramps up its transition away from fossil fuels, most oil and gas workers will be able to find work in other industries, a new report has found. Two out of three oil and gas employees — 67 percent — are highly likely to find jobs in their current occupation but in a different sector,…
Why some employers are offering their largest raises in decades
Employers are, on average, offering their highest raises in decades as they look to hold on to employees who might otherwise switch companies or jobs for a salary boost. Wall Street Journal reporter Gabriel Rubin joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down how salaries compare for workers who are staying put versus those who are jumping ship.
money.com
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Cities Step in With Fresh Stimulus Payments
Cities appear better able to target residents most in need of assistance. Nearly 12% of Americans live in poverty. Cities are implementing their own version of stimulus payment by providing needy households with guaranteed income. These guaranteed income programs don't last forever but are designed to provide financial relief for...
New Arizona law combining tax brackets could lower your taxes
A new Arizona law combines two tax brackets into one 2.5 percent flat tax. A local CPA said the new rate is lower than the two tax brackets in 2022.
Recycling Today
Scrap tire generation outpaces consumption
Scrap tire generation continues to outpace end market development. According to the Washington-based U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA’s) "2021 Scrap Tire Management Report," which was published Oct. 25, end markets consumed 71 percent of annually generated scrap tires in 2021, compared with 76 percent in 2019 when the USTMA released a similar report.
Companies offer big raises to keep workers, adding to inflation woes: report
Workers who are staying in their jobs are getting their biggest pay raises in decades, putting pressure on inflation, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wages for employees who stayed at their jobs were up 5.5% in November from a year earlier. That was up from 3.7% annual growth in January 2022, marking the highest increase in 25 years of recordkeeping, the report said. According to the Journal, workers who changed companies, job duties or occupations saw even greater wage gains of 7.7% in November from the prior year....
coloradopolitics.com
$1 million fire mitigation project planned near Colorado Springs Utilities' reservoir
The Colorado State Forest Service expects to thin hundreds of acres of dense forest near one of Colorado Springs Utilities' reservoirs through a $1 million grant. Contracted crews will remove trees across 300 acres to reduce the high risk of catastrophic wildfire near North Catamount Reservoir south of U.S. 24, said Luke Cherney, a forester with the State Forest Service. The area on U.S. Forest Service land was prioritized for fire mitigation because of the dense trees, damage from pests and proximity to drinking water infrastructure.
coloradopolitics.com
Feds, states move to ban TikTok on government devices — but not Colorado
The federal government and more than a dozen states are taking a hard look at TikTok amid growing concerns the ownership structure of parent company ByteDance could leave Americans' personal data vulnerable to the Chinese government. The concerns over TikTok, which was banned by the Trump administration in 2020 from...
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit says COVID-19 not a basis for Aspen restaurant's insurance claim
COVID-19 did not cause an Aspen restaurant to suffer income losses that entitled it to compensation from its property insurer, the federal appeals court based in Denver ruled on Tuesday. L'Hostaria, a since-closed restaurant, filed suit against The Cincinnati Insurance Company in December 2020, alleging it lost approximately $40,000 per...
metalconstructionnews.com
Construction Spending Heads for Big Changes in 2023
Manufacturing plants are an especially strong niche. The U.S. Census Bureau reported on Dec. 1 that the value of plants started in October nearly tripled from October 2021, climbing 170%. Several forces are providing a lift to manufacturing construction. Supply-chain disruptions from three years of Covid-related lockdowns, along with heightened...
informedinfrastructure.com
DOT Gets Funding Increase in $1.7 Trillion Federal Budget
The spending budget for the federal government’s fiscal 2023 includes an increase in funding for the Department of Transportation that is higher than the level requested by the White House. The $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 — which advanced through the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec....
Autoblog
CarFax says odometer rollbacks up 7% year-over-year
The outrageous goings-on in the car sales market means 'tis the season for odometer rollbacks, according to CarFax. The company that compiles vehicle history reports from various touchpoints in a car's life says its research shows more than 1.9 million vehicles on the road have had their odometers tampered with. That total represents a 7% increase over 2021. CarFax ranked states by the number of tampered vehicles on their roads, California coming first at 437,600 and North Carolina coming 10th with 45,300. Numerically, every state in the top 10 except Arizona is one of the largest vehicle markets in the United States, Statista says the top 10 states for vehicle registrations in 2020 were California, Texas, Florida, Ohio, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. Also, the top 10 states by volume account for 1.2 million of the 1.9 million dishonest vehicles CarFax says are on the road. That leaves about 17,000 tampered vehicles on average for each of the rest of the 40 states.
