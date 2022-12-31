Read full article on original website
Related
Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Southwest crew members are sleeping in airports, Buttigieg says
As Southwest Airlines' flight schedule melts down with thousands of cancellations, crew members are being stranded in airports alongside passengers, according to Buttigieg.
‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos
A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminds Southwest Airlines CEO that thousands of stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers
Pete Buttigieg told CNN that the Department of Transportation would hold Southwest accountable for its commitments to customers.
2 teachers missed their $4,000 honeymoon cruise after their flight was cancelled and they were met with 'radio silence' from Southwest
The Wisconsin teachers were among thousands of people whose Southwest flights were canceled, prompting some to miss their cruise ship departures.
A couple say they drove for 18 hours on Christmas Eve to catch an alternative flight after their Southwest flight was canceled
"There's no amount of money they could give us to make us fly Southwest again," the passenger told CNBC.
Korean Air Has Repainted a Crashed Airplane to Camouflage Which Airline Owns the Stricken Aircraft
Korean Air has had an aircraft that crashed at Cebu Airport in the Philippines in October repainted in an apparent attempt to disguise that the Seoul-based carrier owns the stricken and badly damaged aircraft. The 24-year-old aircraft crashed during a failed landing attempt on October 23 in stormy conditions that...
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
Dozens of flights canceled at RDU on Tuesday morning as DOT vows to investigate Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines continues Tuesday to deal with a crisis that has left thousands of passengers stranded all across the country.
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding
Southwest has been under recently for canceling over 2,800 flights amid winter blizzards, one of those flights belonged to a man getting married in five days.
AOL Corp
Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport
A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
Southwest Airlines passengers get stuck in the Nashville airport on Christmas — then threatened with arrest for 'trespassing'
"If you don't have a valid ticket and you're on the secured side and refuse to leave you're going to be arrested," the officer says in a viral video.
Florida Woman Receives Hundreds Of Dollars Of Fines From A State She Never Visited
A South Florida resident is at her wit's end after receiving multiple traffic fines and toll violations totaling hundreds of dollars from a state she's never even visited. Marlene Joseph told WSVN 7 News that her problems started when she purchased a used vehicle in 2018. The dealer reportedly gave her license plate JNLC37 but later asked Joseph to return the plate. The same plate has since been affixed to a black Lexus RX in Washington state, where it is racking up an obscene number of traffic violations.
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Southwest Airlines CEO warns of 'another tough day' as cancellations continue
Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan warned that Tuesday will be "another tough day" for the airline as it continues to cancel thousands of flights nationwide.
0 cancelations, 0 delays for Southwest Airlines today at RDU
Southwest Airlines is running on time and without any cancelations Friday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Comments / 0