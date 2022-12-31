ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mother Jones

Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
The Independent

‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos

A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
AOL Corp

Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport

A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
CarBuzz.com

Florida Woman Receives Hundreds Of Dollars Of Fines From A State She Never Visited

A South Florida resident is at her wit's end after receiving multiple traffic fines and toll violations totaling hundreds of dollars from a state she's never even visited. Marlene Joseph told WSVN 7 News that her problems started when she purchased a used vehicle in 2018. The dealer reportedly gave her license plate JNLC37 but later asked Joseph to return the plate. The same plate has since been affixed to a black Lexus RX in Washington state, where it is racking up an obscene number of traffic violations.
