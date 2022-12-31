ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Outsider.com

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin's health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Popculture

Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement

A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
MassLive.com

The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Game

Boston's turning stops into points at the rim and a no-look dish by Marcus Smart headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder game. Jaylen Brown Plows His Way to Two Points That's how you attack a set defense! Marcus Smart goes at Aaron Wiggins and gets him to ...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after needing CPR, leaving field in ambulance

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football, according to the NFL. The Bills defensive back suffered a terrifying injury in the first quarter of Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium. After tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin got to his feet briefly and then collapsed. Medics on site performed CPR on Hamlin as members of both teams were visibly shaken, and he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
