Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’
After Larry Bird retired from coaching, Isiah Thomas took over the Indiana Pacers. After a few years, though, Larry Legend was back on the scene. The post Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Lots of players have made moves this offseason so far including former Dodgers outfielder, Billy McKinney
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
NBA executives suggested that both franchises were generating the buzz on the trade market.
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Popculture
Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement
A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Predicts LA Trades LeBron James in New Year
A Sports Illustrated writer believes LeBron will be traded in 2023.
MassLive.com
Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse
The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Will NFL reschedule postponed Bills vs. Bengals game? ‘Nothing in consideration right now’
UPDATE: The NFL announced Tuesday afternoon that the game between the Bills and Bengals “will not be resumed this week.” The league that no decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming it later on. There’s no indication from the NFL whether Monday night’s game between the...
NFL game postponed after Bills player given CPR, taken off in ambulance after injury
UPDATE: Monday night’s game has officially been postponed. The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was suspended after a frightening injury on the field. The game will not be finished Monday night, the NFL announced. Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a frightening injury...
Celtics injury report: Robert Williams out against Thunder due to left knee management
Robert Williams III is officially out for Tuesday’s game against the Thunder because of left knee management. The Celtics continue to be cautious with their big man after he had left knee surgery right before training camp, which led to Williams sitting out the majority of this season. Williams was originally listed as questionable on the injury report.
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Game
Boston's turning stops into points at the rim and a no-look dish by Marcus Smart headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder game. Jaylen Brown Plows His Way to Two Points That's how you attack a set defense! Marcus Smart goes at Aaron Wiggins and gets him to ...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after needing CPR, leaving field in ambulance
Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football, according to the NFL. The Bills defensive back suffered a terrifying injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game at Paycor Stadium. After tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin got to his feet briefly and then collapsed. Medics on site performed CPR on Hamlin as members of both teams were visibly shaken, and he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
