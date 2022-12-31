Read full article on original website
AT&T Inc. (T) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
T - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this telecommunications company have returned -1.8% over the past month versus...
Will Ortho Clinical (OCDX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of in vitro...
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Here's Why ITT (ITT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
MPLX LP (MPLX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -1.5%,...
Down -9.34% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Walgreens (WBA) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
WBA - Free Report) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 9.3% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
DVN - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil and gas exploration company have returned -7.6% over the past...
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
SAR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd
LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which owns and operates Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 day. Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus. Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart |...
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
REYN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
SHOP - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based commerce company have returned -14.9%, compared...
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Is CNA Financial (CNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Are Investors Undervaluing Ingredion (INGR) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Phillips 66 (PSX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
PSX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil refiner have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the...
Here's Why Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
ASBFY vs. UTZ: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ASBFY - Free Report) or Utz Brands (. UTZ - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong...
Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SNPO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25.93%. A...
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street recorded a moderate performance last week. The S&P 500 (down 0.14%), the Dow Jones (down 0.2%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 0.3%) and the Russell 2000 (up 0.02%) – all delivered more-or-less flat returns. 2022 overall turned out to be the worst year since 2008 for the S&P 500. But the final week of the year was not extremely downbeat. This was probably because of the Santa Clause rally.
Why Danaher (DHR) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
DHR - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Diversified Operations industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. This industrial and medical device maker has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 15.87%.
