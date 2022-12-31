ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nisswa, MN

Beer pick: Axe Kicker from Big Axe Brewing in Nisswa

By Bruce LeBlanc, Special to the Times
 3 days ago
Big Axe Brewing is located just off Highway 371 in Nisswa. The name “Big Axe” seams to fit right in with the Paul Bunyan folklore that the area is known for. The brewery has been open for a while now and is the third addition of breweries in the Brainerd area. Now they distribute their beers locally, so they can be enjoyed without the trip up north.

Big Axe is a Double IPA style of beer with loads of flavor. The brew has a light copper color with a thick creamy head and a huge citrusy aroma. 100 IBU’s of Amarillo and Citra hops give the beer a big citrus grape fruity flavor. Pale and Crystal malts give the brew a touch of caramel character to support the hops. The malt and the hops are surprisingly well balanced for a beer this big. Axe Kicker has a medium-full body that is creamy with a refreshing dry finish. A beer this big and bold would make Paul Bunyan smile!

Learn more about craft beers from Cloudy Town Brewers on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2fL9bFT.

