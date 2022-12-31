Wine pick: Achaval Ferrer 'Quimera' 2019, Argentina

Santiago Achaval was captivated by the wines of Napa Valley in the 1980's. In 1995 he established this winery with Italian friend Manuel Ferrer in Argentina and the rest is history. The winery received world class attention with their 1999 release of Finca Altamira, one of their flagship wines.

Today they continue to craft stunning wines sourced from century old vines in Mendoza. This Bordeaux style wine is made up of Malbec, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. The average yield is only 1.3 tons per acre for Quimera(key-mare-ah). The wine is aged for 12 months in French oak barrels and then bottle aged for complexity.

This stunning blend opens up with aromatics of violets, dark berries, balsamic and herbal notes. Succulent flavors of blackberry, blueberry, truffles and hints of vanilla coat the palate. The wine has excellent structure with fine integrated tannins. Superb depth and amazing long lasting finish complete the package. One of the finest red blends I've tasted from Argentina this year! Pair with – roasted leg of lamb, sirloin tips in red wine, grilled spice rubbed ribeye or enjoy with a hard Italian cheese like Pecorino or Parmigiano-Reggiano with cured meats. $34.99

Jeff Anderson is sommelier at Westside Liquor.