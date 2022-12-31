The Swampers

As this new year of 2023 begins, it’s important to remind ourselves that EVERY day WE are making history. The people in 1066, or 1492, or 1776, may not have considered how people in future years would look back to study and learn from what happened in those years, but people certainly do study those past times. And, hundreds of years from now or even thirty years from now, our current time, too, will be studied. Preservation of things which tell the story of a time is so important. And not just the headline-grabbing events, but ordinary ways of life, too.

Today on the Years of Yore page, let’s go back into the late 1800s and early 1900s when the sprawling forests of North America were falling under the ax of the lumbermen.

Let’s acknowledge that these lands were the home of the Indigenous People who lived here, raised families, worked, played, celebrated and grieved in these forests and on these prairies. Their way-of-life was being upended as the new nation of America grew.

In the cold and snowy forests of northern Minnesota, the logging companies were cutting down the forests to keep the sawmills churning out the wood needed for fast-growing America. Previously, here on the Years of Yore page, some of the specific jobs in the lumber camps and sawmills have been discussed. Today, another job will be explained—that of the “swamper”.

The following article is taken from a collection of carefully researched essays originally published in the 1970s by the Minnesota Timber Producers’ Association. The author, J.C. Ryan, grew up near Bemidji in the first decades of the 20th Century. His father worked in the logging industry. J.C. followed in his father’s footsteps, going on to work at nearly every type of job within the forests and sawmills during his career. He would also serve as a long-time president of the State Forestry Employees Association and was active in the Society of American Foresters. His interest in the history of logging and those who worked in the industry led him at also being active in the St. Louis County Historical Society. The articles he researched and wrote were widely published.

The swamper in a lumber camp did not have the task of cleaning up the bunkhouse, as the name might imply! No, the swamper had the very important job of getting the logs out of the woods.

Very few men starting out to spend a winter in camp ever hired out as a swamper. As Paddy McLoughlin, an old camp foreman, would say, “If a jack ever walked into camp and applied for a swamper job, I think I would drop dead!” When a new man arrived in camp looking for work he always wanted to be a top loader, a cant hook man, or a four-horse teamster. Paddy recalled that he would size up the man and reply, “Oh, yes, we have a few openings for cant hook men or teamsters coming along in a few days, but better let me try you out as a swamper until those jobs open up.” And this was the way most swampers were hired.

However, there WERE men who would do nothing else but swamper jobs, and, as mentioned, a good swamper was a very important man in keeping the logs moving. Quite often swamping was done by older men who had slowed down some but knew how to handle logs and could plan a good swamping job.

Now, swamping meant two things—the cutting off of all the limbs from the sawed logs and the making of skidding trails in to the logs for the horses and oxen. The greatest distance the logs would be skidded to a skidway was probably about 300 feet (or the length of a football field). As a rule, two skidding teams would be skidding onto one skidway at a time. However, more teams might be used when working over longer distances—and sometimes when just beginning to create a new skidway just one team would move the logs that were close to skidway, with the other teams added on as the skidding distance increased.

The swampers started on the skidway with the skidders in most cases, but if there was heavy limbing to be done, they sometimes worked a day ahead of the skidders. As a rule, a good swamper could handle two skidding teams, but there were times when two swampers were needed in order for the process to keep moving steadily.

This was how that process worked: After the sawing crew had cut the downed tree into logs, the swamper would remove all the limbs from the tree, clearing those limbs away from the logs. Then, the skidders arrived and hooked onto the butt end of the log of the tree with a pair of skidding tongs harnessed to a horse, oxen, or a maybe two horses or two oxen. They pulled the log to the skidway, where the skidders unhitched the tongs and the decking crew took over.

The skidding team then returned for the next log from the tree. While the skidding crew was moving the first log to the skidway, the swamper was clearing the way so the team could get to the next log. This continued on up the tree until they got to the top logs, which were too small to be held by the skidding tongs.

For this situation, the swamper fastened two or even three small logs together with a chain and those were skidded out together to the skidway. Sometimes, all of the logs in an area that could be taken out with the tongs were taken to the skidway first, and later the smaller logs that were removed with the chains were taken out.

When the snow was deep, it took considerable tramping of the snow in order to get the skidding teams in to the logs, and it was quite a job getting chains around the “top-of-the-tree” logs which would be pretty well buried in the snow. It was the policy of most loggers to have the skidders work as close as behind the sawing crews as possible in order to avoid logs being covered with snow. However, during winters of deep snow and heavy snow falls, logs sometimes were missed. Some of these logs have been found by timber cruisers or foresters many, many years after the logging operation which produced the log, presumably left behind because they were buried in fresh snow that long-ago winter.

The swamper’s main tool was a double-bitted axe, which he used in limbing the log and clearing the trail. His other tool was a cant hook. When chaining the small logs, he sometimes used a cant hook to roll the log, but he might also have a handmade, hardwood “hand spike,” about two inches thick and four feet long. He would use this tool to move the log so he could get the chain around it.

Sometimes a large log heavy enough to be a problem for one skidding team was rolled onto a low dray without sides which was harnessed to the horses or oxen, with the back end of the log dragging on the ground. This set-up allowed the log to be skidded more easily. In this situation, the swamper helped roll the log onto the dray.

The main job of the swamper, however, was to clear the skidding trails from the skidway to where the trees were felled. There were many tricks in making these trails so the logs would come out easily and without getting hung up on stumps, and a foreman walking in to look over a skidding job could tell in a minute if the swamper knew his stuff.

Swampers were at the bottom of the pay scale in the camps, but this was mostly because this was where the foreman started many new men to see if they would make lumberjacks. (Young teen-age boys who came to the camps often started out by running errands around the camp and doing the most menial jobs in the stables or the kitchen. In these jobs they could be closely supervised by the more senior men and watched to see if this boy could grow into learning a more responsible job.)

I knew one old lumberjack who had spent most of his life in the camps along on the Minnesota and International Railroad and who would not take any other job than swamper. When I asked him about his preference, he said, “It only takes me an hour to figure out my trails and so I get a little more time to smoke my pipe—which you can’t do if you’re working on the skidway.” Another old jack I knew also chose to take swamping jobs because he said it kept you busy and that kept you warm and the time went by very fast.

The average 150-man camp with 20 saw gangs and 10 skidding teams would have 20 to 25 swampers. Besides swamping out the skidding trails from the skidways to where the logs lay, sometimes a crew of swampers would be assigned the job of cutting out a new work trail from the camp to the work area or from one work area to another—or any trail that men and horses might need in carrying out their work. And the swampers, being the common labor of the camp, might be assigned any special job that came up for a short period of time, such as tramping snow or clearing an area for a new camp building.

But the swampers, in their primary task of limbing and making trails from the woods to the skidways, surely did a very important job in those years of logging off the virgin pine stands in Minnesota.