City leaders consider code changes

CHEYENNE – City officials are discussing upgrades to city fire codes to comply with state standards, which may mean associated costs that are passed on to developers and tenants.

In a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, Cheyenne City Council members discussed amending sections of municipal code regarding building code requirements and fees, and adopting updated International Fire Code requirements to match state statute.

According to a staff report by Interim Chief Building Official Antony Pomerleau, the codes under discussion include the 2021 Fire Code and the 2021 Building Code, which are currently used by the state of Wyoming.

“We are required by state statute to adopt codes as the state of Wyoming adopts them within six months,” Pomerleau said, adding that the city has had several public meetings with what it has named the Code Adoption Committee, which includes local developers and contractors.

The change would remove language in the city’s current ordinance that includes a definition of a “four-plex” as a “double duplex,” which has in place a two-hour fire wall requirement. All four-plexes are required to have a sprinkler system installed, according to the updated code, while there are no specified requirements for a “double duplex” to have the more expensive sprinkler system.

Also among the changes is a proposed increase in the city’s re-inspection fee from $47 per hour to $250 per hour. Pomerleau said that fee had not changed since 2008.

“It seems like a pretty big jump,” Pomerleau said, “(but) amounts of $750 were actually proposed by our contractor community.”

The city’s building department must meet certain requirements from a plan review stance to issue permits, and from an inspection stance to keep projects going for contractors.

“There is an issue that can come about when a contractor calls and they are not prepared for a re-inspection. We have been there once already, we have done the inspection, we have given them the items that need to be corrected, and we are called back out to do a re-inspection and it is not ready,” Pomerleau said. “That is the intent of this fee, and the only intent. Going from $750 that was proposed by the developer community, we settled on the $250 because I do agree there is a necessity to move up from the $47 fee from the 2008 timeframe.”

Council member Michelle Aldrich asked if the city is required to meet any time frame for contractors when such requests come in. Pomerleau said city officials must make an inspection within 48 hours of the request.

Council member Tom Segrave voted against the changes, and later told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that four years ago, a similar discussion took place. That is when developers and city officials used “double duplex” language to minimize costs associated with fire suppression systems.

“There were a lot of builders and Realtors that were opposed to this regulation requiring fire sprinkler systems,” he said. “What the governing body did was create a definition of a ‘double duplex.’ So instead of being a ‘four-plex,’ they built a two-hour fire wall with two units on one side of the wall and two on the other. What you perceive to be a four-plex was actually two duplexes.

“Thus, they did not incur the cost of a fire suppression system,” Segrave said.

The new language removes the double duplex exception, making that option unavailable.

“If you build a four-plex, you are required to complete a sprinkler system in all four units … and the fire chief clarified that the sprinkler system will be required in every room except the bathroom and the closet,” he said.

He continued by saying that if one of the city’s goals is to increase affordable housing, changing fire codes to require expensive suppression systems is out of step.

“My question is, how are we addressing affordable housing when we are requiring the expenditure of significant funds to build a four-plex? Why can’t we have the option of a two-hour fire wall or a sprinkler system? To require it in every new four-plex in the community will affect housing costs, and makes it even harder to create affordable housing,” he said.

Aldrich told the WTE that she voted for both changes mainly because the city is required to make the changes to meet state standards.

“There is a statute that says that you can be more restrictive than the state statute, but you can’t be less restrictive. That is huge, because, quite honestly, from my perspective, our ordinance was out of compliance with state statute,” she said.

She said she also voted in favor of both changes because the process included contractors and developers.

“There were six different contractors who participated in the discussions and in the meetings about the city-proposed changes to the building code. I really felt like we had participant voice, and that we weren’t making decisions without them,” she said.

Regarding the four-plex/double duplex language, she said she’s not comfortable saying that in order to have affordable housing, people must compromise safety.

“I definitely don’t think that the whole issue of affordable housing is going to rise and fall on a $9,000 sprinkler system,” Aldrich said.

While she agreed with Segrave that there are unanswered questions about ongoing maintenance costs of water suppression systems, the city is left with little choice when it comes to updating its codes, she said.

“Especially with the cold we’ve had, people’s pipes are bursting, and those systems have to be inspected each year. Is that going to be a cost the owner of the four-plex is going to pass on to renters? Probably so,” she said. “Those are some legitimate questions, and those are answers we did not have. But even if we had those answers, I don’t know if that would have made a difference, considering that we need to be in compliance with state statute.”