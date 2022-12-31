ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unsung Heroes: Apodaca's love for people shines through

By By Carrie Haderlie Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – Kindness can change everything.

For nearly 10 years, Audrey Apodaca has served as the social services director at The Salvation Army Cheyenne Corps. In all that time, she’s remained steadfast in her belief that, in addition to offering concrete assistance and services, it’s her responsibility to treat everyone who comes through the door with kindness and love.

“It’s so easy to just love people. We just need to love each other and accept one another for who we are. I say that daily. To be kind and smile,” said Apodaca, who was nominated as an Unsung Hero by her sister, Martha Roybal. “You don’t know how just a simple smile will change someone’s day. Just be kind and smile. It can even change yourself.”

Capt. Crystal Smoak said that most people who visit The Salvation Army see Apodaca first.

“She treats everybody with kindness. She means it when she says she just loves people,” Smoak said.

The Salvation Army staff sees it as their mission to walk alongside those in need, offering support and love, but Smoak said they also know how hard it is to reach out for help.

“It’s hard and humbling to ask for help. To say, ‘I can’t give my kids gifts this Christmas,’ or, ‘I’ve worked 40 hours a week, and I still can’t pay my bills,’ that is hard,” Smoak said. “When you’re at that point to ask for help, to be treated with love and compassion makes all the difference.

“To have Audrey, who lets people feel like they are seen and loved and heard, and not looked at with pity or disrespected, that is big. It is such a relief for me to watch that.

“She doesn’t leave people stranded. We need to be loved and to be heard, and Audrey does that,” Smoak said.

Apodaca was born and raised in Cheyenne. Before working at The Salvation Army, she worked in a nursing home. Craving a change, she said she prayed about the then-part-time social services director position, which was a change in pay and hours. But, she said, she knew it was the place for her. Fast forward a decade, and the job is now full-time. Apodaca is a crucial member of the small staff.

“It doesn’t feel like a job to me when I come here. It’s like going to another home,” Apodaca said.

In her nomination, Roybal said her sister is hardworking, going above and beyond to help others inside and outside of work hours.

“If that means giving the shirt off her back, then she’ll do that,” Roybal said. “The help, support and compassion she puts into her work every single day to make someone else’s day better is absolutely amazing.”

She takes pride in what she does at The Salvation Army, Roybal said, and her catchphrase is to “be kind and smile.”

“I do say that all the time,” Apodaca said with a laugh.

The Salvation Army is a safe place to go, where people can seek help without judgment, and find resources and a staff of faithful people, Apodaca said.

“This job has helped me along the way, and gotten me stronger in my faith,” she said. “Being able to share that with people in times when they are down and out – or, maybe they’re not, they’re coming to donate – but you never know. Every day, you can fill someone’s heart with kindness and hope, whether that is someone who is here for services or someone who is here to make a donation. And they do the same for me.”

CHEYENNE, WY
