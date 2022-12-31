ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police blotter 12-31-22

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: An order granting expungement of a misdemeanor charge of protection order violation against John Gapen was filed Sept. 1. Mr. Gapen’s arrest from October 2021 is no longer a part of the criminal record.

n

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Jacob R. Burt, 35, of a redacted address for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.

Daniel R. Green, 45, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Terry Ranch Road; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Terry Ranch Road.

Ross P. James, 54, of Pittsburgh for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

Matthew R. Plohr, 23, of West Fourth Street for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and domestic violence at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.

Peter J. Lewis, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Ronald E. Stringer, 46, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.

Roland C. French, 49, of a redacted address for misdemeanor domestic assault at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.

Joe D. Perez, 27, of a redacted address for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.

Nathaniel K. Gunn, 20, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.

Michael J. McCafferty, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West 21st Street.

Aleisha M. Jackson, 35, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and refusing to obey at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.

n

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Carlene J. Powers, 36, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant out of Albany County at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.

Cody L.M. Harris, 28, of Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor protection order violation and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Artesian Road.

Molique E. Randolph, 24, of Dell Range Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Christopher L. Grant, 23, homeless, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

