LCSD1 Student of the Week for week of Jan. 2, 2023

Savannah Judkins

South High School, 12th grade

Parents’ names: Brian and Janet Judkins

Savannah Judkins, who is a senior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 2.

She was nominated by the selection committee for her outstanding academic success. She is ranked No. 1 in the senior class with a 4.321 weighted GPA. The selection committee shared that Judkins is a quiet leader who works hard and is committed to excellence.

She is involved in the music community, and has served as Master for Orchestra for the last three years. She has also been selected for All State Orchestra all four years of high school.

Judkins is an active participant in We the People, color fuard, National Honor Society, band, jazz band, marching band and orchestra.

Outside of school, she works at Hathaway and Kunz law firm.

Judkins plans to attend college at the University of Wyoming or Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, to pursue a degree in music education.

Her favorite teacher is Jaylene Willhite, because she has been her music mentor since seventh grade. Willhite has inspired her to become a music teacher.