Kansas City, MO

4Star Politics: Looking back at impactful issues in 2022

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5N9R_0jzW8exc00

It’s time to reflect on a year to remember when it comes to political headlines before flipping the calendar to 2023.

Campaigns and national issues impacting local lives are just the tip of the political iceberg, according to members of the show’s power panel.

Democrat Jason Grill and Republican Annie Presley join FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling of the Kansas City Star to analyze the most impactful issues of 2022.

Roe v. Wade really did capture the country. Everybody’s interest was lying there. If we take a look at what’s going on in Kansas, they approved the abortion process a couple of years ago and they are going to continue to allow them and surprisingly, Missouri, zero, zip, nada. It was a very interesting way to start off the year,” Presley said.

Jason also points to Kansas having an impactful year from his standpoint.

Governor Kelly in Kansas getting re-elected in Kansas as a democrat statewide is always a big deal, so I’d put her first for Kansas. Then also some wins with getting sports gambling passed, before Missouri, as well as the Panasonic project,” Grill said.

To hear the additional issues the panelists believe were critical in both Kansas and Missouri, as well as across the U.S., watch the entire episode in the video player at the top of the page.

