4Star Politics: Looking back at impactful issues in 2022

It’s time to reflect on a year to remember when it comes to political headlines before flipping the calendar to 2023.

Campaigns and national issues impacting local lives are just the tip of the political iceberg, according to members of the show’s power panel.

Democrat Jason Grill and Republican Annie Presley join FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling of the Kansas City Star to analyze the most impactful issues of 2022.

“ Roe v. Wade really did capture the country. Everybody’s interest was lying there. If we take a look at what’s going on in Kansas, they approved the abortion process a couple of years ago and they are going to continue to allow them and surprisingly, Missouri, zero, zip, nada. It was a very interesting way to start off the year,” Presley said.

Jason also points to Kansas having an impactful year from his standpoint.

“ Governor Kelly in Kansas getting re-elected in Kansas as a democrat statewide is always a big deal, so I’d put her first for Kansas. Then also some wins with getting sports gambling passed, before Missouri, as well as the Panasonic project,” Grill said.

To hear the additional issues the panelists believe were critical in both Kansas and Missouri, as well as across the U.S., watch the entire episode in the video player at the top of the page.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get the latest headlines sent directly to your inbox

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics , a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Saturday at 5:30 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.