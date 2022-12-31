Read full article on original website
Related
Japan must work with the Pacific to find a solution to the Fukushima water release issue – otherwise we face disaster
Over the past 20 months, Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) members have been in dialogue with the government of Japan on its proposed plans to release over a million tonnes of contaminated nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean as announced in April 2021. I was heartened by the very strong position...
Irishman charged with smuggling cocaine to Australia internally in Kinder Surprise capsules
An Irishman is behind bars after he was stopped at Melbourne airport and taken to hospital for a CT scan which allegedly revealed six Kinder Surprise capsules packed with cocaine. The passenger’s bags were searched at the international airport in late December with Australian Border Force alleging there was a...
Indian tribunal declines interim stay for Google on Android-related antitrust ruling
NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal on Wednesday declined Google's request for an interim stay on an antitrust ruling that ordered the tech giant to change its approach to its Android platform.
Japan's Kishida urges companies to give wage hikes that exceed inflation
TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday urged companies to increase wages faster than the rate of inflation. "In the past 30 years, wages did not rise much despite robust corporate profits. Corporate wealth did not trickle down (to households)," Kishida said in a news conference.
Is Iceland’s language a Norse code – or legacy of Celtic settlers?
According to folklore, a Gaelic-speaking warrior queen called Aud was among Iceland’s earliest settlers. Her story is central to an emerging theory that Scottish and Irish Celts played a far bigger role in Iceland’s history than realised. A book by Thorvaldur Fridriksson, an Icelandic archaeologist and journalist, argues...
Potato-shaped stones are better for skimming, say experts
Scientists have identified particular types of stone that can produce “almighty” leaps out of the water when skimmed across the surface. While aficionados of the pursuit favour thin, flat stones for long-distance skimming, the researchers’ mathematical model reveals that heavier, potato-shaped stones can achieve more dramatic results, which blast the rock into the air.
Tokyo Gas unit close to $4.6B deal for US natgas producer: report
Tokyo Gas is in talks that could lead to buying U.S. natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy for $4.6 billion.
Japan to toughen border control for travellers from China, PM says
TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan will toughen its COVID-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec. 30.
Walter Cunningham, Last Surviving Apollo Astronaut, Dies at 90
Walter Cunningham, a retired astronaut who served as a pilot on the first successful crewed mission in NASA’s Apollo program, died in Houston on Tuesday, the space agency confirmed. He was 90 years old.A cause of death was not shared in NASA’s statement, but a family spokesperson told the Associated Press that Cunningham died “from complications of a fall, after a full and complete life.”“We would like to express our immense pride in the life that he lived, and our deep gratitude for the man that he was—a patriot, an explorer, pilot, astronaut, husband, brother, and father,” the Cunningham family...
Comments / 0