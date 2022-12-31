ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Is Iceland’s language a Norse code – or legacy of Celtic settlers?

According to folklore, a Gaelic-speaking warrior queen called Aud was among Iceland’s earliest settlers. Her story is central to an emerging theory that Scottish and Irish Celts played a far bigger role in Iceland’s history than realised. A book by Thorvaldur Fridriksson, an Icelandic archaeologist and journalist, argues...
TheDailyBeast

Walter Cunningham, Last Surviving Apollo Astronaut, Dies at 90

Walter Cunningham, a retired astronaut who served as a pilot on the first successful crewed mission in NASA’s Apollo program, died in Houston on Tuesday, the space agency confirmed. He was 90 years old.A cause of death was not shared in NASA’s statement, but a family spokesperson told the Associated Press that Cunningham died “from complications of a fall, after a full and complete life.”“We would like to express our immense pride in the life that he lived, and our deep gratitude for the man that he was—a patriot, an explorer, pilot, astronaut, husband, brother, and father,” the Cunningham family...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Japan to toughen border control for travellers from China, PM says

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan will toughen its COVID-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec. 30.

