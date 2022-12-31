I’ll level with you. If you’ve come here for an in depth breakdown of the X’s and O’s of yesterday’s game, you’ve come to the wrong place. This season, I’ve been writing the Morning After late on Saturday nights after I’ve let the gut reactions and emotions of Iowa’s games settle down. As such, I don’t always remember what the third play of Iowa’s fifth drive of the day was (a Joe Labas run for four yards on 3rd and 5), or how many of Tory Taylor’s punts were downed inside the ten (four).

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO